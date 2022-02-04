Axis Bank : Updates

Axis Bank Limited

Limited ("the Bank"), the Investment Agreement amongst the Bank, BC Asia Investments VII Limited, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investment III Limited ("entities affiliated to Bain Capital"), as may be amended from time to time and pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Ashish Kotecha (DIN: 02384614), who was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive (Nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) Director of the Bank, with effect from December 19, 2021 and who holds office as such upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting and in respect of whom, the Bank has received a notice in writing from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Director pursuant to Section 160 of the Act, be and is hereby appointed as a Non-Executive (Nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) Director of the Bank, liable to retire by rotation, for a period of three (3) years, from December 19, 2021 to December 18, 2024 (both days inclusive) or till the time entities affiliated to Bain Capital is directly holding in aggregate at least two percent (2%) of the equity share capital of the Bank on a fully diluted basis, whichever is earlier.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank be and are hereby severally authorized to execute all such agreements, documents, instruments and writings as deemed necessary, to file requisite forms or applications with statutory/ regulatory authorities, with power to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment and settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard, as they may in their sole and absolute discretion deem fit and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary and appropriate and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee(s)/ Director(s)/ Officer(s) of the Bank, to give effect to this resolution."

Item no. 3: Re-designation of Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank with effect from December 27, 2021 upto August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive).

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with the relevant Rules made thereunder, Section 35B and other relevant provisions, if any, of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI"), from time to time, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto, for the time being in force), the provisions of the Articles of Association of Axis Bank Limited ("the Bank"), and pursuant to the recommendation made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Board of Directors of the Bank, and in terms of the approval granted by the RBI under the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, approval of the members of the Bank be and is hereby accorded to the re-designation of Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, liable to retire by rotation, with effect from December 27, 2021 being the date of approval of the RBI, upto August 3, 2022 i.e. remainder of his current tenure as the Executive Director (Wholesale Banking) on the terms and conditions including the remuneration as stated under Item No. 4 of this postal ballot notice.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank be and are hereby severally authorized to execute all such agreements, documents, instruments and writings as deemed necessary, to file requisite forms or applications with statutory/ regulatory authorities, with power to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said re-designation and settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard, as they may in their sole and absolute discretion deem fit and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary and appropriate and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee(s)/ Director(s)/ Officer(s) of the Bank, to give effect to this resolution."

Item No. 4: Revision in the remuneration payable to Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753), Whole-Time Director of the Bank, with effect from April 1, 2021.

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT in supersession to the earlier resolution passed by the members of Axis Bank Limited ("the Bank") at their 27th Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2021 and pursuant to the provisions of Section 35B and other relevant provisions, if any, of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI"), from time to time, the applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (" the Act"), read with the relevant Rules made thereunder, and any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto, for the time being in force), the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Bank, pursuant to the recommendation made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("the Committee") and approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank and subject to the approval of the RBI, approval of the members of the Bank, be and is hereby accorded to the revision in remuneration payable to Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753), Whole-Time Director of the Bank, detailed as under, with effect from April 1, 2021: