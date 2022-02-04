Axis Bank : Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of postal ballot notice together with the explanatory statement thereto.
The remote e-voting commences on Saturday, February 5, 2022 (9:00 A.M.) and ends on Sunday, March 6, 2022 (5:00 P.M.).
The result of the postal ballot will be declared within two working days of conclusion of remote e-voting process i.e. on or before Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and will be communicated to the Stock Exchanges and will be uploaded on the website of the Bank at www.axisbank.com.
The Postal ballot notice is being sent only by email to those members who have registered their email address with their depository participants or Kfin Technologies Private Limited ("KFintech") and whose names appear in the register of members / list of beneficial owners as maintained by the National Securities Depository Limited, Central Depository Services (India) Limited and KFintech as on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, January 28, 2022.
London Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange
AXIS BANK
Legal & CS: Axis House, Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar marg, Worli, Mumbai 400 025
Registered Address: "Trishul" - 3rd Floor, Opp. Samartheswar Temple, Near Law Garden, Ellisbridge,
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, General Circular nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 and 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA Circulars"), (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto, for the time being in force, and as amended from time to time) and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the resolutions appended below are proposed for approval of the members of Axis Bank Limited ("the Bank"), through postal ballot by way of voting through electronic means ("remotee-voting"):
Special Business:
Item no. 1: Re-appointment of Rakesh Makhija (DIN: 00117692) as the Non-Executive(Part-time) Chairman of the Bank. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the relevant rules made thereunder, Section 35B and other relevant provisions, if any, of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI"), from time to time, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto, for the time being in force) and the provisions of the Articles of Association of Axis Bank Limited ("the Bank"), subject to the approval of the RBI and pursuant to the recommendation made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Board of Directors of the Bank, approval of the members of the Bank be and is hereby accorded to the re-appointment of Rakesh Makhija (DIN: 00117692), Independent Director, as the Non-Executive(Part-time) Chairman of the Bank, from July 18, 2022 to October 26, 2023 (both days inclusive) on the following terms and conditions, including remuneration:
Particulars
Amount (per annum)
Remuneration
` 33,00,000
Company car
Free use of the Bank's car for official and private purposes.
Touring
Travelling and official expenses to be borne by the Bank for Board's functions as a Chairman.
Sitting fees
For attending meetings of the Board and its committees, as payable to other Non-Executive Directors.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank be and are hereby severally authorized to execute all such agreements, documents, instruments and writings as deemed necessary, to file requisite forms or applications with statutory/ regulatory authorities, with power to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said re-appointment and settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard, as they may in their sole and absolute discretion deem fit and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary and appropriate and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee(s)/ Director(s)/ Officer(s) of the Bank, to give effect to this resolution."
Item no. 2: Appointment of Ashish Kotecha (DIN: 02384614) as a Non-Executive (Nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) Director of the Bank.
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with the relevant rules made thereunder, Section 10A and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India, in this regard, from time to time, the applicable provisions of Regulation 17 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), the provisions of the Articles of Association of Axis Bank
1
Axis Bank Limited
Limited ("the Bank"), the Investment Agreement amongst the Bank, BC Asia Investments VII Limited, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investment III Limited ("entities affiliated to Bain Capital"), as may be amended from time to time and pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Ashish Kotecha (DIN: 02384614), who was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive (Nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) Director of the Bank, with effect from December 19, 2021 and who holds office as such upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting and in respect of whom, the Bank has received a notice in writing from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Director pursuant to Section 160 of the Act, be and is hereby appointed as a Non-Executive (Nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) Director of the Bank, liable to retire by rotation, for a period of three (3) years, from December 19, 2021 to December 18, 2024 (both days inclusive) or till the time entities affiliated to Bain Capital is directly holding in aggregate at least two percent (2%) of the equity share capital of the Bank on a fully diluted basis, whichever is earlier.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank be and are hereby severally authorized to execute all such agreements, documents, instruments and writings as deemed necessary, to file requisite forms or applications with statutory/ regulatory authorities, with power to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment and settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard, as they may in their sole and absolute discretion deem fit and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary and appropriate and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee(s)/ Director(s)/ Officer(s) of the Bank, to give effect to this resolution."
Item no. 3: Re-designation of Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank with effect from December 27, 2021 upto August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive).
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with the relevant Rules made thereunder, Section 35B and other relevant provisions, if any, of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI"), from time to time, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto, for the time being in force), the provisions of the Articles of Association of Axis Bank Limited ("the Bank"), and pursuant to the recommendation made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Board of Directors of the Bank, and in terms of the approval granted by the RBI under the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, approval of the members of the Bank be and is hereby accorded to the re-designation of Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, liable to retire by rotation, with effect from December 27, 2021 being the date of approval of the RBI, upto August 3, 2022 i.e. remainder of his current tenure as the Executive Director (Wholesale Banking) on the terms and conditions including the remuneration as stated under Item No. 4 of this postal ballot notice.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank be and are hereby severally authorized to execute all such agreements, documents, instruments and writings as deemed necessary, to file requisite forms or applications with statutory/ regulatory authorities, with power to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said re-designation and settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard, as they may in their sole and absolute discretion deem fit and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary and appropriate and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee(s)/ Director(s)/ Officer(s) of the Bank, to give effect to this resolution."
Item No. 4: Revision in the remuneration payable to Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753), Whole-Time Director of the Bank, with effect from April 1, 2021.
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT in supersession to the earlier resolution passed by the members of Axis Bank Limited ("the Bank") at their 27th Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2021 and pursuant to the provisions of Section 35B and other relevant provisions, if any, of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI"), from time to time, the applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (" the Act"), read with the relevant Rules made thereunder, and any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto, for the time being in force), the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Bank, pursuant to the recommendation made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("the Committee") and approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank and subject to the approval of the RBI, approval of the members of the Bank, be and is hereby accorded to the revision in remuneration payable to Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753), Whole-Time Director of the Bank, detailed as under, with effect from April 1, 2021:
Particulars
Amount (per annum)
Additional details, if applicable
1.
Salary
` 2,24,00,810
Basic salary
2.
Dearness allowance
NIL
2
Axis Bank Limited
Particulars
Amount (per annum)
Additional details, if applicable
3.
Retiral/superannuation benefits
` 67,94,912
(a+b+c+d)
(a)
Provident fund
` 26,88,097
12% of basic pay with equal contribution by the Bank
or as may be decided upon by the Board/Trustees
from time to time.
(b)
Gratuity
` 18,66,734
One month's salary for each completed year of
service or part thereof (On pro-rata basis)
(c)
Pension
NIL
(d)
Superannuation
` 22,40,081
10% of basic salary per annum
4.
Leave fare concession/allowance
` 5,50,000
5.
Other fixed allowances, if any (please
` 1,32,000
specify) - Utility allowance
Perquisites:
1.
Free furnished house and its maintenance/
` 73,92,275
House rent allowance
house rent allowance
2.
Conveyance allowance/free use of Bank's
` 22,50,000
car for (i+ii):
(i)
Official purposes
` 22,50,000
Valued at annualized entitlement
(ii)
for private purpose
NIL
3.
Driver's salary
` 6,00,000
As per Bank's policy
4.
Club memberships
` 12,98,000
Membership of two clubs (includes pro-rated life
membership fee and annual fee).
All official expenses incurred in connection with
such membership would be reimbursed by the Bank.
5.
Reimbursement of medical expenses
At actuals
Reimbursement of medical expenses for self and
family.
6.
Any other perquisite(i + ii ):
` 5,68,940
(i)
Value of insurance premium
` 68,940
As per Bank's policy.
(ii)
Furnishing allowance
` 5,00,000
At actuals upto a limit of ` 15,00,000 once in a period
of three (3) years.
TOTAL
` 4,19,86,937
Value of loan benefit
` 10,05,000
Definition of fixed pay to include value of loan benefit
(as per entitlement) from FY22. Actual value of
benefit may change as per prevalent interest rates.
TOTAL WITH LOAN BENEFIT
` 4,29,91,937
Other perquisites and benefits (without ceiling):
(i)
Reimbursement of fuel expenses incurred for use of official car
(ii) Newspaper and periodicals as per requirement
(iii) Expenditure on official entertainment to be on Bank's account
(iv) Telephone facility as per Bank's policy
(v) Traveling and halting allowances as per Bank's policy.
Leave
As per the Bank's policy.
Stock options
Stock options as may be decided by the Committee, from time to time,
subject to approval of the RBI.
Variable pay
As may be decided by the Committee/ Board, subject to approval of the RBI.
Other terms
As per the Bank's policy and as may be agreed by the Board, from time to
time.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the consent of the members of the Bank be and is hereby also accorded to the Committee and/ or the Board of Directors of the Bank to decide on annual revision in remuneration payable to Rajiv Anand, with effect from April 1, 2022 till August 3, 2022 which shall not exceed ` 5,23,36,655 (annualised and excluding other perquisites and benefits, leave, stock options and variable pay) subject to the approval of RBI.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in case of absence or inadequacy of profits in any financial year, remuneration as approved by the Committee, the Board of Directors of the Bank and the RBI shall be the minimum remuneration payable to Rajiv Anand.
3
Axis Bank Limited
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Bank be and are hereby severally authorized to execute all such agreements, documents, instruments and writings as deemed necessary, to file requisite forms or applications with statutory/ regulatory authorities, with power to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said revision in the remuneration and settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard, as they may in their sole and absolute discretion deem fit and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary and appropriate and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to other Committee(s)/ Director(s)/ Officer(s) of the Bank, to give effect to this resolution."
Item no. 5: Re-appointment of Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, for a further period of three (3) years, from August 4, 2022 to August 3, 2025 (both days inclusive).
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with the relevant Rules made thereunder, Section 35B and other relevant provisions, if any, of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("the RBI"), from time to time, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereto, for the time being in force) and the provisions of the Articles of Association of Axis Bank Limited ("the Bank") and pursuant to the recommendation made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("the Committee") and approval of Board of Directors of the Bank and subject to the approval of RBI, approval of the members of the Bank be and is hereby accorded to the re-appointment of Rajiv Anand (DIN: 02541753) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, liable to retire by rotation, for a further period of three (3) years, from August 4, 2022 to August 3, 2025 (both days inclusive) on the following terms and conditions, including remuneration:
Particulars
Amount
Additional details, if applicable
(per annum)
1.
Salary
` 2,81,22,070
Basic salary
2.
Dearness allowance
NIL
3.
Retiral/superannuation benefits (a+b+c+d)
` 85,30,361
(a)
Provident fund
` 33,74,648
12% of basic pay with equal contribution by the Bank
or as may be decided upon by the Board/Trustees
from time to time.
(b)
Gratuity
` 23,43,506
One month's salary for each completed year of service
or part thereof (On pro-rata basis).
(c)
Pension
NIL
(d)
Superannuation
` 28,12,207
10% of basic salary per annum.
4.
Leave fare concession/allowance
` 5,50,000
5.
Other fixed allowances, if any (please specify)
` 1,32,000
- Utility allowance
Perquisites:
1.
Free furnished house and its maintenance/
` 92,80,284
House rent allowance
house rent allowance
2.
Conveyance allowance/free use of Bank's car
` 22,50,000
for (i+ii):
(i)
Official purposes
` 22,50,000
Valued at annualized entitlement
(ii)
for private purpose
NIL
3.
Driver's salary
` 6,00,000
As per Bank's policy
4.
Club memberships
` 12,98,000
Membership of two clubs (includes pro-rated life
membership fee and annual fee).
All official expenses incurred in connection with such
membership would be reimbursed by the Bank.
5.
Reimbursement of Medical Expenses
At actuals
Reimbursement of full medical expenses for self and
family.
6.
Any other perquisite (i+ii):
` 5,68,940
(i)
Value of insurance premium
` 68,940
As per Bank's policy
(ii)
Furnishing allowance
` 5,00,000
At actuals upto a limit of ` 15,00,000 once in a period
of three (3) years.
TOTAL
` 5,13,31,655
Value of loan benefit
` 10,05,000
Definition of fixed pay to include value of loan benefit
(as per entitlement) from FY22. Actual value of benefit
may change as per prevalent interest rates.
TOTAL WITH LOAN BENEFIT
` 5,23,36,655
4
