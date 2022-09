The private lender will offer a yield of 6.80% on the issue and has received commitments worth around 25 billion Indian rupees ($305.2 million), the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and will mature on Feb. 28. ($1 = 81.9220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)