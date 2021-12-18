Log in
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
General Announcement::Cessation of Tenure of Stephen Pagliuca, Non-Executive (Nominee) Director of Axis Bank Limited

12/18/2021 | 08:50am EST
AXIS/CO/CS/493/2021-22

December 18, 2021

Chief Manager,

The Deputy General Manager,

Listing & Compliance Department

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Plot No. C/1, "G" Block

Rotunda Building

Bandra-Kurla Complex

P. J. Towers, 'Dalal Street Fort,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: AXISBANK

BSE Scrip Code : 532215

Dear Sir(s),

SUB.: CESSATION OF TENURE OF STEPHEN PAGLIUCA, NON-EXECUTIVE (NOMINEE) DIRECTOR OF AXIS BANK LIMITED ("BANK").

REF.: REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015.

This is to inform you that Stephen Pagliuca has ceased to be the Non-Executive Director (Nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on Saturday, December 18, 2021, upon expiry of his tenure pursuant to the Investment Agreement between the Bank and BC Asia Investments VII Limited, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investments III Limited ("Investment Agreement"). Consequently, the tenure of Ashish Kotecha as an Alternate Director to the Original Director, Stephen Pagliuca has also expired with effect from the said date.

Further, kindly note that the Bank vide its letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/483/2021-22 dated December 14, 2021 has already informed the exchanges regarding the appointment of Ashish Kotecha as an Additional Non-Executive (Nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) Director of the Bank with effect from Sunday, December 19, 2021, pursuant to the Amendment Agreement to Investment Agreement between the Bank and BC Asia Investments VII Limited, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investments III Limited.

On behalf of the Bank, we would like to acknowledge the contributions rendered by Stephen Pagliuca during his tenure as a Non-Executive Director and place on record our deep appreciation for his insights and suggestions at the meetings of the Board/Committees of the Bank.

You are requested to take note of above and arrange to bring it to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking You.

Yours Sincerely,

For Axis Bank Limited

Puneet

Mahendra

Sharma

Digitally signed by Puneet Mahendra Sharma

Date: 2021.12.18 17:05:40 +05'30'

Puneet Sharma

President & Chief Financial Officer

  1. London Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange

AXIS BANK

Legal &CS: Axis House, Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar marg, Worli, Mumbai 400 025

Registered Address: "Trishul" - 3rd Floor, Opp. Samartheswar Temple, Near Law Garden, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad - 380006. Telephone No.: 079-26409322 Fax No.: 079-26409322

CIN : L65110GJ1993PLC020769 Website: www.axisbank.com

Disclaimer

Axis Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 13:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
