General Announcement::INVESTMENT IN IBBIC PRIVATE LIMITED BY AXIS BANK

AXIS/CO/CS/189/2021-22 27th July 2021 The Chief Manager (Listing & Compliance) The Senior General Manager (Listing) National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Plot No. C/1, "G" Block Building Bandra-Kurla Complex P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Code: AXISBANK BSE Code: 532215

Dear Sir(s),

SUB: INVESTMENT IN IBBIC PRIVATE LIMITED BY AXIS BANK

REF: REGULATION 30 READ WITH PARA A OF SCHEDULE III OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

This is with reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/389/2020-21, dated 20th November 2020, on the captioned subject.

We wish to inform you that the Bank has subscribed to 50,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of IBBIC Private Limited ("IBBIC") for a consideration of Rs. 10 per equity share constituting 5.55% of the issued and paid up capital of IBBIC.

The details as required under the Listing Regulations are provided in Annexure A.

You are requested to take note of above and arrange to bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Axis Bank Limited