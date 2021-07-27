Log in
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/26
756.15 INR   +0.12%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::INVESTMENT IN IBBIC PRIVATE LIMITED BY AXIS BANK

07/27/2021 | 01:30am EDT
AXIS/CO/CS/189/2021-22

27th July 2021

The Chief Manager (Listing & Compliance)

The Senior General Manager (Listing)

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda

Plot No. C/1, "G" Block

Building

Bandra-Kurla Complex

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Code: AXISBANK

BSE Code: 532215

Dear Sir(s),

SUB: INVESTMENT IN IBBIC PRIVATE LIMITED BY AXIS BANK

REF: REGULATION 30 READ WITH PARA A OF SCHEDULE III OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

This is with reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/389/2020-21, dated 20th November 2020, on the captioned subject.

We wish to inform you that the Bank has subscribed to 50,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of IBBIC Private Limited ("IBBIC") for a consideration of Rs. 10 per equity share constituting 5.55% of the issued and paid up capital of IBBIC.

The details as required under the Listing Regulations are provided in Annexure A.

You are requested to take note of above and arrange to bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Axis Bank Limited

GIRISH VASUDEVA N KOLIYOTE

Digitally signed by GIRISH VASUDEVAN KOLIYOTE Date: 2021.07.27 08:30:46 +05'30'

Girish V. Koliyote Company Secretary

Encl: As above.

Annexure A

Details which a listed entity needs to disclose for the events that are deemed to be material as specified in Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations.

1. Acquisition(s) (including agreement to acquire), Scheme of Arrangement (amalgamation/ merger/ demerger/restructuring), or sale or disposal of any unit(s), division(s) or subsidiary of the listed entity or any other restructuring:

1.1. Acquisition (including agreement to acquire):

S. No.

Particulars

Details

a.

Name of the target entity,

IBBIC Private Limited

details in brief such as size,

turnover etc.

Date of Incorporation: 25th May 2021

b.

Whether the acquisition would

Investment in IBBIC does not constitute a

fall

within

related

party

related party transaction. The Bank's promoter

transaction(s) and whether the

/ promoter group does not hold any interest in

promoter/

promoter

group/

IBBIC.

group

companies

have

any

interest in the entity being

Axis Bank and its subsidiaries in the normal

acquired? If yes, nature of

course of business may have business dealings

interest and details thereof and

with IBBIC at an arm's length.

whether the same is done at

"arm's length"

c.

Industry to which the entity

IBBIC is a financial technology company with

being acquired belongs

an objective of providing a platform for

exploring,

building

and

implementing

Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT") solutions

for Indian financial services sector

d.

Objects

and

effects

of

Equity ownership of IBBIC is aimed at providing

acquisition

(including

but

not

DLT solutions for the financial services sector.

limited to, disclosure of reasons

for acquisition of target entity, if

its business is outside the main

line of business of the listed

entity)

e.

Brief

details

of

any

Since the acquisition of shareholding is below

governmental or

regulatory

10%, regulatory approval is not required.

approvals

required

for

the

acquisition

f.

Indicative

time

period

for

26th July, 2021

completion of the acquisition

g.

Nature

of

consideration -

Cash consideration of Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rupees

whether cash consideration or

Five Lakhs only)

share swap and details of the

same

h.

Cost of acquisition or the price

Rs. 10 per equity share of IBBIC

at which the shares are

acquired

i.

Percentage

of shareholding /

Post investment, Axis Bank holds 5.55% of the

control acquired and / or

equity share capital of IBBIC through

number of shares acquired

subscription of 50,000 equity shares of face

value Rs. 10 each fully paid up

j.

Brief

background about

the

Date of Incorporation: 25th May 2021

entity acquired in terms of

products/line

of

business

IBBIC is a financial technology company with

acquired,

date

of

an objective of providing a platform for

incorporation, history of last 3

exploring,

building

and

implementing

years turnover, country in which

Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT") solutions

the

acquired

entity

has

for Indian financial services sector.

presence

and

any

other

significant information (in brief)

History of last 3 years turnover: Not Applicable

Country of presence: India

Disclaimer

Axis Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 502 B 6 751 M 6 751 M
Net income 2022 136 B 1 831 M 1 831 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 2 318 B 31 176 M 31 174 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 78 307
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 756,15 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Rudrapriyo Ray Chief Compliance Officer
Ketaki Bhagwati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED21.89%31 474
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.53%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066