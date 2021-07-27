General Announcement::INVESTMENT IN IBBIC PRIVATE LIMITED BY AXIS BANK
07/27/2021 | 01:30am EDT
AXIS/CO/CS/189/2021-22
27th July 2021
Dear Sir(s),
SUB: INVESTMENT IN IBBIC PRIVATE LIMITED BY AXIS BANK
REF: REGULATION 30 READ WITH PARA A OF SCHEDULE III OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
This is with reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/389/2020-21, dated 20th November 2020, on the captioned subject.
We wish to inform you that the Bank has subscribed to 50,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of IBBIC Private Limited ("IBBIC") for a consideration of Rs. 10 per equity share constituting 5.55% of the issued and paid up capital of IBBIC.
The details as required under the Listing Regulations are provided in Annexure A.
You are requested to take note of above and arrange to bring the same to the notice of all concerned.
Annexure A
Details which a listed entity needs to disclose for the events that are deemed to be material as specified in Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations.
1. Acquisition(s) (including agreement to acquire), Scheme of Arrangement (amalgamation/ merger/ demerger/restructuring), or sale or disposal of any unit(s), division(s) or subsidiary of the listed entity or any other restructuring:
1.1. Acquisition (including agreement to acquire):