  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Axis Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

General Announcement::REVISED - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH JULY 2021

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
AXIS/CO/CS/190/2021-22

27th July 2021

Chief Manager,

The Deputy General Manager,

Listing & Compliance Department

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Plot No. C/1, "G" Block

Rotunda Building

Bandra-Kurla Complex

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Fort,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: AXISBANK

BSE Scrip Code : 532215

Dear Sir(s),

SUB: OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH JULY 2021

REF: REGULATIONS 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 ('SEBI LISTING REGULATIONS')

This has reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/597/2017-18 dated 10th November 2017, wherein we had inter alia, informed that the Board of Directors of the Bank (the Board) have approved execution of Investment Agreement between the Bank and BC Asia Investments VII Limited, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investments III Limited (Investment Agreement). We had further informed that in terms of the Investment Agreement, BC Asia Investments VII Limited, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investments III Limited (Bain) shall have the right to jointly nominate for appointment of 1 (one) non-retiringnon-executive director on the Board of Directors of the Bank for a period of 4 years, from 19th December 2017.

We wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today viz. 27th July 2021, has approved amendment to the Investment Agreement and that in terms of the said amendment, the right of Bain to appoint Nominee Director has been extended for a further period of 3 (three) years on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed upon between Bain and the Bank.

Further, the Nominee Director shall be liable to retire by rotation, in terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013.

You are requested to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring it to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking You.

Yours Sincerely,

For Axis Bank Limited

GIRISH VASUDEVA N KOLIYOTE

Digitally signed by

GIRISH VASUDEVAN KOLIYOTE

Date: 2021.07.27 18:43:59 +05'30'

Girish V. Koliyote

Company Secretary

AXI S BANK

Legal &CS: Ax is House, W adia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar marg, W orli, Mumbai 400 025

Registered Address: "Trishul" - 3rd Floor, Opp. Samarthesw ar Temple, Near Law Garden, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad - 380006. Telephone No.: 079-26409322 Fax No.: 079-26409322

CIN : L651 1 0 G J 1 9 9 3 PLC 0 2 0 7 6 9 W ebsite: w ww.axisbank.com

Disclaimer

Axis Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
