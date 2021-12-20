Log in
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
General Announcement::Updates

12/20/2021 | 04:20am EST
AXIS/CO/CS/493/2021-22

December 20, 2021

Listing & Compliance Department

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building

Plot No. C/1, "G" Block

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Fort,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: AXISBANK

BSE Scrip Code : 532215

Dear Sir(s),

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations")

This is with reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/27/2021-22 dated April 27, 2021, wherein we had informed that the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited (the "Bank") at its meeting held on April 27, 2021, had authorized the Bank to borrow/raise funds in Indian currency/ foreign currency by issue of debt Instruments including but not limited to long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 bonds, infrastructure bonds and Tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, from time to time, up to an amount of Rs. 35,000 crores (Rupees Thirty Five Thousand crores only) in domestic and overseas markets, in one or more tranches in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules notified thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 [now Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021] and the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Bank ("AGM").

We also refer to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/195/2021-22 dated July 30, 2021 wherein we had informed that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice convening the AGM dated July 2, 2021, have been passed by the Shareholders with the requisite majority, at their 27th AGM held on July 30, 2021.

We now wish to inform you that the Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Senior Unsecured Taxable Redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures (Series - 6) of Rs.10 Lakh each for cash at par with base issue size of Rs. 2,000 Crore (Two Thousand Crore) and Greenshoe option to retain oversubscription of Rs. 3,000 Crore (Three Thousand Crore) thereby aggregating upto Rs. 5000 crore (Rupees Five Thousand Crore only).

This is for your information and records.

Yours sincerely,

For Axis Bank Limited,

Puneet

Mahendra

Sharma

Digitally signed by Puneet Mahendra Sharma

Date: 2021.12.20 10:05:49 +05'30'

Puneet Sharma

President and Chief Financial Officer

Cc: London Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Axis Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
