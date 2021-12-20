General Announcement::Updates

AXIS/CO/CS/493/2021-22 December 20, 2021 Listing & Compliance Department Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building Plot No. C/1, "G" Block P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: AXISBANK BSE Scrip Code : 532215 Dear Sir(s),

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations")

This is with reference to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/27/2021-22 dated April 27, 2021, wherein we had informed that the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited (the "Bank") at its meeting held on April 27, 2021, had authorized the Bank to borrow/raise funds in Indian currency/ foreign currency by issue of debt Instruments including but not limited to long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 bonds, infrastructure bonds and Tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, from time to time, up to an amount of Rs. 35,000 crores (Rupees Thirty Five Thousand crores only) in domestic and overseas markets, in one or more tranches in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules notified thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 [now Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021] and the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Bank ("AGM").

We also refer to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/195/2021-22 dated July 30, 2021 wherein we had informed that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice convening the AGM dated July 2, 2021, have been passed by the Shareholders with the requisite majority, at their 27th AGM held on July 30, 2021.

We now wish to inform you that the Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Senior Unsecured Taxable Redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures (Series - 6) of Rs.10 Lakh each for cash at par with base issue size of Rs. 2,000 Crore (Two Thousand Crore) and Greenshoe option to retain oversubscription of Rs. 3,000 Crore (Three Thousand Crore) thereby aggregating upto Rs. 5000 crore (Rupees Five Thousand Crore only).

