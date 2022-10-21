Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Axis Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
826.20 INR   -0.42%
12:21aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb, Axis Bank hits record high
RE
10/20Indian shares seen opening lower, tracking global cues
RE
10/20Transcript : Axis Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb, Axis Bank hits record high

10/21/2022 | 12:21am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, as strong earnings reports, including from Axis Bank, helped resist the weakness in global markets on fears of the impact of aggressive rate hikes from central banks on economic growth and corporate results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.32% higher at 17,619.65, as of 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.34% at 59,406.65. Both indexes were set to add to a five-session rally

If the gains hold, the indexes will likely post their biggest weekly rise since late July, despite weak investor sentiment globally for risk assets.

Further aiding sentiment, foreign institutional investors bought a net 18.65 billion Indian rupees ($225.2 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net 8.87 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Asian shares were down on Friday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as investors braced for expected aggressive rate hike from the European Central Bank next week, and the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England early next month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%

In early trade in India, the Nifty private sector and public sector bank indexes were among the top performers in early trade, rising over 0.7% each.

Axis Bank surged as much as 6.5% to hit a record high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. The private lender reported a better-than-expected 70% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, was up 0.2% ahead of it quarterly earnings results later in the day. ($1 = 82.8220 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 570 B 6 899 M 6 899 M
Net income 2023 187 B 2 260 M 2 260 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 2 538 B 30 704 M 30 704 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 86 400
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 826,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Avinash Raghavendra President-Information Technology
Bimal Bhattacharyya Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED21.76%30 729
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%341 747
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%272 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%202 471
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 557
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 575