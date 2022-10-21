INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb, Axis Bank hits record high

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
higher on Friday, as strong earnings reports, including from
Axis Bank, helped resist the weakness in global markets on fears
of the impact of aggressive rate hikes from central banks on
economic growth and corporate results.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.32% higher at
17,619.65, as of 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex
climbed 0.34% at 59,406.65. Both indexes were set to add to a
five-session rally
If the gains hold, the indexes will likely post their
biggest weekly rise since late July, despite weak investor
sentiment globally for risk assets.
Further aiding sentiment, foreign institutional investors
bought a net 18.65 billion Indian rupees ($225.2 million) worth
of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net 8.87
billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data
available with the National Stock Exchange.
Asian shares were down on Friday tracking overnight losses
on Wall Street, while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as
investors braced for expected aggressive rate hike from the
European Central Bank next week, and the Federal Reserve and the
Bank of England early next month.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5%
In early trade in India, the Nifty private sector
and public sector bank indexes were
among the top performers in early trade, rising over 0.7% each.
Axis Bank surged as much as 6.5% to hit a record
high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. The private
lender reported a better-than-expected 70% jump in
second-quarter profit on Thursday.
Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries,
India's most valuable company, was up 0.2% ahead of it quarterly
earnings results later in the day.
($1 = 82.8220 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)