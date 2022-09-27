Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Axis Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
742.45 INR   -3.40%
10:11aIndia's Axis Bank looks to buy near 10% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance
RE
09/26Samsung to lure 175 million existing India customers with cashback card
RE
09/22Indian Indices Extend Loss; Power Grid Corp. of India Slides 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Axis Bank looks to buy near 10% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance

09/27/2022 | 10:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Brochures are seen at a branch of Axis Bank in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian private lender Axis Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed a non-binding term sheet to invest 499-699 million rupees ($6.12-$8.57 million) for a 9.94% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance.

The development underscores private lenders' growing interest in India's lucrative and largely untapped insurance sector. The country's biggest private lender HDFC Bank also announced plans to buy a 9.94% stake in Go Digit Life last month.

Digit, which already has a presence in the general insurance business, is foraying into the life insurance segment with its Go Digit Life venture but has not yet received a licence for the unit.

Reuters had reported in August that Axis Bank's stake purchase would value the startup's upcoming life insurance business at $90 million. Axis currently offers some insurance products in partnership with Max Financial.

Go Digit General Insurance, Digit's general insurance business backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, had its planned initial public offering put on hold this month.

($1 = 81.5510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
