July 24, 2024 at 06:27 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian private lender Axis Bank reported a first-quarter profit on Wednesday that was missed analyst estimates, as higher provisions weighed.

The Mumbai-based lender's standalone net profit - which excludes its subsidiaries - rose 4% year-on-year to 60.35 billion Indian rupees ($721.2 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts had estimated a profit 64.50 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.6810 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)