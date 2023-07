Axis Bank is a banking group organized around 3 areas of activity: - retail banking 42.3% of gross income); - business banking (31.9%); - treasury management (25.8%). At the end of March 2018, the group managed EUR56.8 billion in current deposits and EUR56.1 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 3,703 branches located in India.

