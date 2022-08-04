Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Axis Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
730.30 INR   +0.01%
08/01Equentia SCF Technologies Private Limited announced that it has received INR 0.08921 million in funding from Axis Bank Limited
CI
07/27Analyzing The Conundrum Vis-A-Vis NCLT's Power To Admit CIRP Application
AQ
07/27UBS Adjusts Axis Bank's Price Target to 900 Indian Rupees From 850 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Axis Bank to wind up UK subsidiary after deal with OpenPayd fails- filing

08/04/2022 | 11:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's third largest private lender Axis Bank is winding up its subsidiary in Britain after a deal with financial firm OpenPayd failed, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Axis Bank first said in 2020 that it will be winding down its UK operations. Currently, the bank's international strategy is to focus on Indian corporates that have global operations, it said in an investor presentation in the results of the quarter ended June.

At the end of June, the bank had an overseas loan book of 389.28 billion rupees, a contraction from 457.50 billion rupees in March quarter.

Axis in March acquired Citigroup Inc's local consumer banking firm for $1.6 billion to bulk up its credit card and retail business in the country.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and M. Sriram; Editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED 0.01% 730.3 End-of-day quote.7.63%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.19% 51.5401 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
Financials
Sales 2023 560 B 7 072 M 7 072 M
Net income 2023 167 B 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 2 217 B 28 007 M 28 007 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 86 400
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 730,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Avinash Raghavendra President-Information Technology
Bimal Bhattacharyya Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED7.63%28 338
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.52%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635