Indian shares gain 1% as metal, banking stocks rally

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced more
than 1% on Thursday to hover near record highs, boosted by metal
and banking stocks, as investors took a slightly hawkish tilt by
the U.S. Federal Reserve in their stride.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1% to
17,722.35 by 0513 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
rose 1.01% to 59,523.89.
The Fed said last night it will likely begin tapering its
monthly bond buying as early as November, and indicated it could
raise interest rates more quickly than expected.
Investors seem to be taking cues from a global uptick while
awaiting further details about the "quantum and timing" of the
Federal Reserve's tapering action before reacting, said
Siddharth Purohit, a research analyst at SMC Global Securities.
Metal stocks advanced 1.5%, with Coal India
topping the Nifty 50 index.
Banks recouped the previous session's losses to
advance 1.9%, with Axis Bank rising about 2.6%.
Real estate stocks jumped as much as 6.5% to
their highest in nearly 11 years, with Godrej Properties
surging 6.8% to hit a record high.
The positive sentiment from signs of an increase in property
sales is also spilling over to auxiliary sectors, SMC's Purohit
said, adding private banks with exposure to property mortgage
also stood to benefit.
The sub-index for infrastructure stocks climbed
1%, with DLF Ltd rising more than 5% to lead gains in
the sector.
Broader Asian stock markets advanced, supported by positive
news from debt-laden China Evergrande Group, though
default risks still remained for the property giant.
