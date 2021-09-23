Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Axis Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares gain 1% as metal, banking stocks rally

09/23/2021 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced more than 1% on Thursday to hover near record highs, boosted by metal and banking stocks, as investors took a slightly hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve in their stride.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1% to 17,722.35 by 0513 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.01% to 59,523.89.

The Fed said last night it will likely begin tapering its monthly bond buying as early as November, and indicated it could raise interest rates more quickly than expected.

Investors seem to be taking cues from a global uptick while awaiting further details about the "quantum and timing" of the Federal Reserve's tapering action before reacting, said Siddharth Purohit, a research analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Metal stocks advanced 1.5%, with Coal India topping the Nifty 50 index.

Banks recouped the previous session's losses to advance 1.9%, with Axis Bank rising about 2.6%.

Real estate stocks jumped as much as 6.5% to their highest in nearly 11 years, with Godrej Properties surging 6.8% to hit a record high.

The positive sentiment from signs of an increase in property sales is also spilling over to auxiliary sectors, SMC's Purohit said, adding private banks with exposure to property mortgage also stood to benefit.

The sub-index for infrastructure stocks climbed 1%, with DLF Ltd rising more than 5% to lead gains in the sector.

Broader Asian stock markets advanced, supported by positive news from debt-laden China Evergrande Group, though default risks still remained for the property giant.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED -0.85% 788.4 End-of-day quote.27.09%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.44% 2.27 End-of-day quote.-84.77%
COAL INDIA LIMITED 3.64% 167.8 Delayed Quote.19.68%
DLF LIMITED 5.87% 390.7 Delayed Quote.58.49%
GODREJ PROPERTIES LIMITED 6.91% 2084.95 Delayed Quote.36.24%
All news about AXIS BANK LIMITED
01:36aIndian shares gain 1% as metal, banking stocks rally
RE
09/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :re-classification to public category from promoter category
PU
09/09Indian shares end flat as gains in Nestle, Airtel offset financials' losses
RE
09/09Indian shares muted as energy stocks offset tech, financial losses
RE
09/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :MTN Allotment Intimation
PU
09/08AXIS BANK : to List $600 Million of Bonds in Singapore
MT
09/07AXIS BANK : CARE Ratings Maintains AAA Rating on Axis Bank's Bonds; Keeps Stable Outlook
MT
09/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :re-classification of promoter
PU
09/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :CARE Ratings Action
PU
09/07Indian shares fall after recent record highs; tech, realty stocks weigh
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXIS BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 507 B 6 873 M 6 873 M
Net income 2022 135 B 1 833 M 1 833 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 2 418 B 32 758 M 32 764 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 80 250
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 788,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Bimal Bhattacharyya Chief Compliance Officer
Ketaki Bhagwati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED27.09%32 758
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.39%457 128
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.43%329 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.42%197 480
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.00%188 279