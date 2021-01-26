Log in
AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
Indian shares slip as Reliance falls after Amazon tries to block Future deal

01/26/2021 | 11:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight Reliance Industries after U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com requested a court to block Future Group's $3.4 billion retail asset sale to the conglomerate.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.57% to 14,157.30, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.56% to 48,059.52 by 0353 GMT.

Shares of Reliance Industries slipped 1.96% and was the top drag on the Nifty.

Future Retail opened 4.9% lower after Amazon.com asked the Delhi High Court to enforce a Singapore arbitrator's decision and also called for Future Group's chief executive officer to be detained.

Investors are also eyeing a slew of corporate results due later in the day, including private sector lender Axis Bank and consumer giant Hindustan Unilever.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED 2.19% 658.6 End-of-day quote.6.17%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -4.84% 12 End-of-day quote.4.35%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -4.25% 77.65 Delayed Quote.3.18%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.41% 2398.9 End-of-day quote.0.22%
NIFTY 50 -0.73% 14145.7 Delayed Quote.1.84%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.29% 1918.5 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
SENSEX 30 -1.09% 48347.59 Real-time Quote.1.25%
UNILEVER PLC -1.05% 4423 Delayed Quote.0.71%
Financials
Sales 2021 435 B 5 975 M 5 975 M
Net income 2021 78 615 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 2 016 B 27 655 M 27 672 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 658,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Kumar Dahiya Executive Director
Rajiv Anand Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED6.17%27 623
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.97%402 887
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.80%269 559
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 769
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 573
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%199 905
