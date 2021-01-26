Indian shares slip as Reliance falls after Amazon tries to block Future deal

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.57% to 14,157.30, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.56% to 48,059.52 by 0353 GMT.

Shares of Reliance Industries slipped 1.96% and was the top drag on the Nifty.

Future Retail opened 4.9% lower after Amazon.com asked the Delhi High Court to enforce a Singapore arbitrator's decision and also called for Future Group's chief executive officer to be detained.

Investors are also eyeing a slew of corporate results due later in the day, including private sector lender Axis Bank and consumer giant Hindustan Unilever.

