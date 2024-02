Feb 16 (Reuters) - Paytm:

* PARTNERS WITH AXIS BANK FOR ESCROW ACCOUNT TO CONTINUE SEAMLESS MERCHANT SETTLEMENTS

* BOTH OCL AND PPSL ARE ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER BANKS TO EVALUATE A SECOND PARTNER FOR NODAL / ESCROW SERVICES

* ARRANGEMENT ENABLES PAYTM TO SEAMLESSLY TRANSITION ITS MERCHANTS’ SETTLEMENTS TO AXIS BANK

* ENSURES CONTINUITY OF SETTLEMENTS FOR MERCHANTS AND MINIMAL DISRUPTION FOR CUSTOMERS, VIA A NEW ACCOUNT WITH AXIS BANK.