Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:32 2023-02-21 am EST
62.55 USD   -0.36%
02/15Transcript : AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Presents at The Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference, Feb-15-2023 02:30 PM
CI
02/14AXIS Capital Commits to Science-Based Aligned Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals to Support Transition to Low-Carbon Economy
BU
02/10Axis Capital Holdings Ltd : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXIS Appoints Gabriel Galanski as Head of North America Property & Casualty Programs

02/21/2023 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that Gabriel Galanski has joined the Company as Head of North America Property & Casualty Programs. In this role, Mr. Galanski is responsible for the management, development, and administration of the Company’s North America Programs business. This includes advancing the Company’s efforts to deliver a delegated authority presence that is closely aligned with its distribution strategy, while leveraging its deep partner relationships. Mr. Galanski reports to John Van Decker, President of Global Financial Lines, and he will also work in close partnership with the Company’s Wholesale Division, led by Carlton Maner, AXIS Wholesale CEO.

“Gabe is a terrific addition to our team, and his leadership will be invaluable as we further position our North American P&C Programs to align with our global distribution strategy,” said Mr. Van Decker. “I’m confident that our team and our partners will benefit from Gabe’s deep market knowledge and demonstrated ability to foster strong, mutually beneficial partnership relationships.”

Prior to joining AXIS, Mr. Galanski served as a Vice President with the Macquarie Insurance Facility where he developed, grew, and led relationships with financial sponsors and the management teams of their portfolio companies. Previously, Mr. Galanski was as an Associate Client Executive at Marsh & McLennan and, before that, served in the United States Marine Corps. He left service as a Captain. Mr. Galanski holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $4.6 billion at December 31, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/15Transcript : AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Presents at The Bank of America Se..
CI
02/14AXIS Capital Commits to Science-Based Aligned Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Go..
BU
02/10Axis Capital Holdings Ltd : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02/03AXIS Capital to Present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023
BU
01/30UBS Adjusts Axis Capital Price Target to $74 From $71, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/27AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/26Transcript : AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 20..
CI
01/25Axis Capital Holdings' Q4 Earnings Drop, Revenue Rises
MT
01/25Axis Capital : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/25Axis Capital : Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 229 M - -
Net income 2022 311 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 5 315 M 5 315 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 082
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 62,77 $
Average target price 65,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert A. Benchimol President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Henry Blackburn Smith Chairman
Keith Schlosser Group Chief Information Officer
David S. Phillips Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED15.88%5 315
ALLIANZ SE8.69%93 770
CHUBB LIMITED-4.53%87 318
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.58%82 316
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.59%70 265
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-9.25%27 049