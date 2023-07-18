AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced the appointment of Lori Bailey as Head of Cyber and Technology. Ms. Bailey reports to Mark Gregory, Head of Global Markets, and is based in New York.

In her new role, Ms. Bailey will oversee the Company’s Global Cyber and Technology team and is responsible for shaping the division’s strategy, driving its profitability and growth goals, leading the global team, and further enhancing customer relationships. She succeeds Dan Trueman and, in the months ahead, Ms. Bailey and Mr. Trueman will work together to ensure a smooth transition.

“Lori is a highly regarded leader within the Cyber space and is exceptionally well-suited to run our industry-recognized Global Cyber and Technology business,” said Mr. Gregory. “She brings an established track record of leading teams, driving profitable business growth, and building strong customer relationships.”

Ms. Bailey joined AXIS in June 2023 as Global Head of Growth within the Global Cyber and Technology team. Prior to joining AXIS, she served as Chief Insurance Officer at cyber-focused MGA Corvus where she led the risk capital and capital procurement strategy and was responsible for actuarial, catastrophe modeling, and captive management. She previously held senior positions at Zurich Insurance Group, leading the professional liability, specialty lines and cyber underwriting functions globally. She also held underwriting and client advisory roles at AIG and Marsh.

Mr. Gregory added, “We are deeply appreciative to Dan for his significant contributions to AXIS and we wish him the best as he begins a new chapter.”

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

