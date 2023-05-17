Advanced search
    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
54.29 USD   -0.79%
AXIS Appoints Rebecca O'Kill as Chief Data & Analytics Officer
Axis Capital : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
India's JSW Infrastructure files for $342 million IPO
AXIS Appoints Rebecca O'Kill as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

05/17/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) announced today the appointment of Rebecca O’Kill as Chief Data & Analytics Officer, effective immediately. Ms. O’Kill will report to AXIS Chief Underwriting Officer Dan Draper and will be based in London.

In this role, Ms. O’Kill will drive global data strategy and governance across AXIS, oversee the Company’s analytics operating model, and partner with the business to deliver business intelligence and insights that help support the underwriting process.

“Rebecca is a proven global leader in data and analytics who brings a deep understanding of driving value in specialty insurance, informed by her actuarial expertise and background,” said Dan Draper, AXIS Chief Underwriting Officer. “Her leadership and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our usage of data and analytics to empower our team and further strengthen the speed and service that we provide to our brokers and customers.”

Ms. O’Kill joins AXIS following 16 years with Beazley, where she held a series of leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility including Interim Chief Data Officer and Head of Actuarial Analytics.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 251 M - -
Net income 2023 670 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,00x
Yield 2023 3,29%
Capitalization 4 662 M 4 662 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 064
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,72 $
Average target price 68,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Christopher Tizzio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Henry Blackburn Smith Chairman
Keith Schlosser Global Chief Information Officer
David S. Phillips Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.02%4 662
ALLIANZ SE4.06%90 459
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.74%89 089
CHUBB LIMITED-9.52%82 669
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.94%70 664
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.72%27 648
