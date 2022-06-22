Log in
    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
54.94 USD   -0.67%
AXIS Capital Announces Publication of the Company's 2021 Loss Development Triangles

06/22/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced the publication of the Company's 2021 Loss Development Triangles. A copy of this document is available in the Investor Information section of the Company's website, www.axiscapital.com.

The data is presented as of December 31, 2021, on an accident-year basis and includes paid, incurred and ultimate losses, net of reinsurance, and is provided for the 11 reserving classes of business that fall under the Company's two reportable segments, Insurance and Reinsurance.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

The Company uses its website (www.axiscapital.com) and its corporate LinkedIn (AXIS Capital) and corporate Twitter (@AXIS_Capital) accounts as channels of distribution of Company information. The information posted through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, e-mail alerts and other information about AXIS Capital may be received by those enrolled in the Company's "E-mail Alerts" program, which can be found in the Investor Information section of the Company's website (www.axiscapital.com). The contents of the Company's website and social media channels are not part of this press release.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 283 M - -
Net income 2022 528 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,03x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 4 717 M 4 717 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 082
Free-Float 43,9%
Managers and Directors
Albert A. Benchimol President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Henry Blackburn Smith Chairman
Keith Schlosser Group Chief Information Officer
David S. Phillips Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%4 717
CHUBB LIMITED-1.99%80 715
ALLIANZ SE-10.84%79 213
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-16.90%74 853
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.95%63 392
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-28.38%23 941