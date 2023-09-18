Company Release - 9/18/2023 11:15 AM ET

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, September 18, 2023 - AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced that Kelly Beaudoin is joining the Company as Head of its Partnership Office, a cross-functional team that guides the organization's change management programs. In this newly created role, Ms. Beaudoin will work with AXIS President and CEO Vince Tizzio and the Company's leadership team to guide the implementation of enterprise-wide transformation and change management initiatives. She will report directly to Mr. Tizzio.

Ms. Beaudoin's responsibilities will include guiding the execution of "How We Work," a program focused on enhancing how the Company operates and goes to market. Through this initiative, AXIS aims to increase agility and speed to market to better pivot and adapt to shifts, addressing changing customers' needs. Further, the program is focused on improving efficiencies and monetizing productivity gains. The key principles of the "How We Work" initiative include:

Simplifying the Company's operating structure designed to take advantage of market dynamics allowing for quicker decision-making and increased connectivity

Advancing underwriting and performance-oriented mindsets within AXIS

Focusing on improving efficiencies and monetizing our productivity gains

Leveraging our data and digital capabilities, enabling quicker decision-making

"Kelly is an excellent addition to our team and her deep knowledge of specialty insurance coupled with expertise crossing strategy, business intelligence, data and analytics, and financial operations makes her uniquely suited for this role," said Mr. Tizzio. "Her appointment and the launch of 'How We Work' speak to the focus we have placed on strengthening our underlying business operations, enhancing productivity and efficiency, and investing in capabilities that will enable us to realize our ambition of elevating AXIS as a specialty leader."

Ms. Beaudoin joins AXIS following 20 years with The Hartford where she most recently served as Head of Strategy, Global Specialty. Prior to that, she held a succession of roles with increasing levels of responsibility that spanned business intelligence, financial operations, and 3rd party data. Ms. Beaudoin began her career as an underwriter at Hartford Life.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.0 billion at June 30, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

