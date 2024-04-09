Company Release - 4/9/2024 9:00 AM ET

PEMBROKE, Bermuda April 09, 2024 - AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced it is expanding its suite of specialty insurance solutions in North America by launching a Canadian Environmental Impairment Liability (EIL) insurance unit. This will be led by Ludwig Nagata, who has joined AXIS as Assistant Vice President, Environmental, Canada.

From Q2 2024, AXIS Canada will provide EIL coverages, specifically targeting contractors' pollution liability, pollution legal liability, and follow-form environmental business.

Mr. Nagata brings 20 years of environmental underwriting and business leadership experience to AXIS. For the past 12 years, Mr. Nagata led an environmental underwriting team at Liberty Mutual. He will be based in Toronto with a national focus. Mr. Nagata reports to Andrew Johnson, Chief Underwriting Officer for Casualty and Programs in Canada.

"Launching Environmental Impairment Liability insurance in Canada speaks to our commitment at AXIS to elevate our specialty product suite to our brokers and customers," said Mr. Johnson. "Ludwig has exceptional knowledge of the EIL landscape and deep relationships in the Canadian insurance industry. In leading our new offering, he will be an essential member of our team as we strive to be our broker partners' number one carrier in this dynamic risk environment."

Mr. Nagata added: "The addition of EIL to our portfolio of insurance products will elevate and diversify AXIS Canada's offering and provides policyholders with the option to further enhance their overall risk management strategy through our suite of complementary products."

The expansion into EIL in Canada is supported by the existing Environmental team that is well established within AXIS in the US.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

