  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
54.99 USD   -1.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends

05/03/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on July 18, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on July 18, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:31pAXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
02:49aIndia's Nexus Malls sets IPO price band at 95 to 100 rupees a unit
RE
05/01UBS Adjusts Axis Capital Price Target to $77 From $74, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/27Transcript : AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 20..
CI
04/27Axis Capital Holdings Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Advance
MT
04/26Axis Capital : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26Axis Capital : Q1 2023 Financial Supplement
PU
04/26Axis Capital : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
04/26Earnings Flash (AXS) AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Reports Q1 EPS $2.33, vs. Street Est..
MT
04/26Earnings Flash (AXS) AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Posts Q1 Revenue $1.34B
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 251 M - -
Net income 2023 670 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,04x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 4 757 M 4 757 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 064
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,99 $
Average target price 68,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert A. Benchimol President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Henry Blackburn Smith Chairman
Keith Schlosser Global Chief Information Officer
David S. Phillips Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.06%4 856
ALLIANZ SE10.68%100 210
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.69%89 797
CHUBB LIMITED-9.11%83 718
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.87%71 072
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-12.84%26 274
