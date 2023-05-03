AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on July 18, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on July 18, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503006047/en/