AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
AXIS Capital : Emilie Hungenberg Joins AXIS Re as Senior Underwriter, Property, EMEA & Latin America

12/02/2020 | 08:32am EST
AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Emilie Hungenberg has joined AXIS Re as a Senior Underwriter, Property, EMEA & Latin America.

In this role, Ms. Hungenberg will be responsible for underwriting a Property treaty portfolio for France, Benelux, Iberia and Africa. She will work in partnership with the underwriting team responsible for these regions to further develop and execute AXIS Re’s underwriting strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Emilie to AXIS Re,” said Gino Smith, Head of Property, EMEA & Latin America at AXIS Re. “She brings a strong technical underwriting background spanning short and long tail lines of business, as well as an extensive commercial network throughout the region. Emilie’s experience and expertise will further enable us to deliver on AXIS Re’s promise of providing agile, solution-oriented services to our clients and brokers.”

Ms. Hungenberg joins AXIS Re from investment manager Schroders, where she was a Senior ILS Underwriter and Project Manager, responsible for underwriting collateralized reinsurance for Europe, Bermuda and Lloyds. Prior to Schroders, Ms. Hungenberg held progressively senior roles in underwriting and client management with RMS, MS Amlin, Sompo and Odyssey Re.

Ms. Hungenberg will be based in Zurich and report directly to Mr. Smith.

About AXIS Capital
About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 381 M - -
Net income 2020 -73,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -60,5x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 4 334 M 4 334 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 667
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 50,50 $
Last Close Price 51,40 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert A. Benchimol President, CEO & Executive Director
Henry Blackburn Smith Chairman
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Keith Schlosser Group Chief Information Officer
Charles Arthur Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.53%4 334
ALLIANZ SE-8.43%99 242
CHUBB LIMITED-1.95%68 885
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-6.02%61 680
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.90%59 007
BAJAJ FINSERV-6.89%18 933
