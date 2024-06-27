Company Release - 6/27/2024 12:30 PM ET

Download the PDF version PDF Format (opens in new window) PDF

AXIS Expands Partnership with Elpha Secure

PEMBROKE, Bermuda June 27, 2024 - AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Elpha Secure, which initiallycommenced in 2021,when AXIS became both an investor in and a capacity provider for the company.

"In extending our partnership with Elpha Secure, we are ensuring cyber customers in the US get high-quality coverage, with embedded cyber security solutions that will improve their risk profiles and mitigate their exposure to cyber risk," said Lori Bailey, Head of Global Cyber & Technology at AXIS. "Delivering cyber coverage through Elpha's established, secure digital distribution platform will benefit both customers and AXIS."

With effect from July 1, 2024, new standalone cyber business submissions for prospective policyholders with revenue up to $100 million will be directed via wholesale broker partners to Elpha.

"We're privileged to expand our partnership with AXIS, a collaboration that underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in cyber insurance," said Gordon Malin, Co-Founder and CEO at Elpha Secure. "This transition is a testament to the strength of our relationship with AXIS, and we are excited to deliver superior protection and peace of mind to our collective customers."

In transitioning business to Elpha's platform, AXIS aims to enhance the efficiency and profitability of its small cyber portfolio while opening up access to Elpha's range of cyber security services to customers - which, in turn, can help to improve their security risk profiles.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.5 billion at March 31, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedInand X Corp.

Investor Contact Media Contact

Cliff Gallant Mairi MacDonald

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com mairi.macdonald@axiscapital.com

+1 415 262 6843 +44 7785 280 083