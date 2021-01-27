Log in
AXIS Capital : Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Reflecting its Commitment to D&I Measurement and Transparency

01/27/2021 | 08:09am EST
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions. AXIS represents the first company domiciled in Bermuda to be included in the GEI.

"We are proud to be selected for inclusion in the GEI as just one of 380 companies. Our participation in the GEI reflects our commitment to transparency on D&I and gender equality measures, and to holding ourselves accountable for results as we expand our D&I initiatives,” said Albert Benchimol, President and CEO of AXIS. “This is just a start as we grow our efforts to foster a corporate culture that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.”

AXIS’ efforts in D&I and gender equality are an element of the company’s Corporate Citizenship strategy, which includes initiatives that promote and foster a culture of inclusion. Additional focus areas of the AXIS Corporate Citizenship program include environment, philanthropy and advocacy.

“It’s an important step forward to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. At AXIS, we recognize that the strength of our company is grounded in the diversity of our people,” said Noreen McMullan, Chief Human Resource Officer at AXIS. “Diversity and gender equity enrich all aspects of our business – our culture, our perspective, and our ability to understand and connect with all of our stakeholders.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Key strengths of AXIS’ across these categories included initiatives related to retaining women in the workforce, a key focus of AXIS’ over the last several years.

To learn more, visit the GEI website. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI <GO>}.

For more information about AXIS’ Corporate Citizenship initiatives, visit https://axiscapital.com/who-we-are/corporate-citizenship.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
