AXIS Capital : Investor Presentation – Fourth Quarter 2020

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including statements regarding our estimates, beliefs, expectations, intentions, strategies or projections are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the United States federal securities laws. In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe", "predict", "potential", "intend" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control.

Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may include, but are not limited to, information regarding our estimates for catastrophes and other weather-related losses, including losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, measurements of potential losses in the fair market value of our investment portfolio and derivative contracts, our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, the outcome of our strategic initiatives, our expectations regarding estimated synergies and the success of the integration of acquired entities, our expectations regarding the estimated benefits and synergies related to our transformation program, our expectations regarding pricing and other market conditions, our growth prospects, and valuations of the potential impact of movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices and foreign currency rates.

Forward-looking statements only reflect our expectations and are not guarantees of performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

• the adverse impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity;

• the cyclical nature of the insurance and reinsurance business leading to periods with excess underwriting capacity and unfavorable premium rates;

• the occurrence and magnitude of natural and man-made disasters;

• the impact of global climate change on our business, including the possibility that we do not adequately assess or reserve for the increased frequency and severity of natural catastrophes;

• losses from war, terrorism and political unrest or other unanticipated losses;

• actual claims exceeding our loss reserves;

• general economic, capital and credit market conditions;

• the failure of any of the loss limitation methods we employ;

• the effects of emerging claims, coverage and regulatory issues, including uncertainty related to coverage definitions, limits, terms and conditions;

• our inability to purchase reinsurance or collect amounts due to us;

• the breach by third parties in our program business of their obligations to us;

• difficulties with technology and/or data security;

• the failure of our policyholders and intermediaries to pay premiums;

• the failure of our cedants to adequately evaluate risks;

• inability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms, or at all;

• the loss of one or more of our key executives;

• a decline in our ratings with rating agencies;

• loss of business provided to us by our major brokers and credit risk due to our reliance on brokers;

• changes in accounting policies or practices;

• the use of industry catastrophe models and changes to these models;

• changes in governmental regulations and potential government intervention in our industry;

• inadvertent failure to comply with certain laws and regulations relating to sanctions and foreign corrupt practices;

• increased competition;

• changes in the political environment of certain countries in which we operate or underwrite business including the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union;

• fluctuations in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices and/or foreign currency values;

• the failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses or realize the expected synergies resulting from such acquisitions;

• the failure to realize the expected benefits or synergies relating to our transformation initiative;

• changes in tax laws; and

• the other factors including but not limited to those described under Item 1A, 'Risk Factors' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A 'Risk Factors' in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to carefully consider all such factors as the COVID-19 pandemic may have the effect of heightening many of the other risks and uncertainties described.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vision: Global Leadership in Specialty Risks

Targeting top-quintile profitability with industry average volatility

Hybrid model - Insurance & ReinsuranceFranchise anchored in leadership positions in key markets and distribution relationships

Strong relationships with distributors & clients based on expertise, service, agility and claims

Focus on markets where we have demonstrable relevance, scale and path for profitable growthStrategic risk financing capabilities to match the right risk with the right capital

Commitment to underwriting excellence, top caliber talent

Leading Specialty Insurer and Global Reinsurer

We provide our clients and distribution partners with a broad range of risk transfer products and services, meaningful capacity and solid financial strength

AXIS at a Glance1

Exchange / Ticker

NYSE / "AXS"

Market Capitalization1

$4.2 Billion

Gross Premium Written

$6.8 Billion

- E&S P&C

- Lloyd's Leading Global Underwriter

- U.S. Professional Lines

- Global Reinsurance

Current Quarterly Div. / Annual Yield1

$0.42 / 3.4%

AMB/S&P Financial Strength Ratings

A / A+

Credit & Political Risk

Pro Lines

(1) Market data as of 2/5/21; GPW data as of YE2020; $0.42 quarterly dividend announced 12/3/20

Total FY2020 GPW: $6.8 billion

Insurance 60%

Reinsurance 40%

Insurance

Reinsurance

Terrorism

Specialty