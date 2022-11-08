AXIS Capital : Investor Presentation – Third Quarter 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including statements regarding our estimates, beliefs, expectations, intentions, strategies or projections are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the United States federal securities laws. In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe", "predict", "potential", "intend" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control.
Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may include, but are not limited to, information regarding our estimates for catastrophes and other weather-related losses including losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, measurements of potential losses in the fair market value of our investment portfolio and derivative contracts, our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, the outcome of our strategic initiatives, our expectations regarding pricing, other market conditions and economic conditions (including inflation), our growth prospects, our expectations relating to the Company's transformation program, and valuations of the potential impact of movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices and foreign currency exchange rates.
Forward-looking statements only reflect our expectations and are not guarantees of performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the following:
COVID-19
the adverse impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial
condition and liquidity; Insurance Risk
the cyclical nature of the insurance and reinsurance business leading to periods with excess underwriting capacity and unfavorable premium rates;
the occurrence and magnitude of natural and man-made disasters, including the potential increase of our exposure to natural catastrophe losses due to climate change;
actual claims exceeding loss reserves;
the failure of any of the loss limitation methods we employ;
the effects of emerging claims, coverage and regulatory issues, including uncertainty related to coverage definitions, limits, terms and conditions;
the failure of our cedants to adequately evaluate risks;
the adverse impact of inflation;
Strategic Risk
losses from war, including losses related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism and political unrest or other unanticipated losses;
changes in the political environment of certain countries in which we operate or underwrite business, including the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union;
the loss of business provided to us by major brokers;
the loss of one or more of our key executives;
a decline in our ratings with rating agencies;
difficulties with technology and/or data security;
Credit Risk
• the inability to purchase reinsurance or collect amounts due to us from reinsurance we have purchased;
the failure of our policyholders or intermediaries to pay premiums;
general economic, capital and credit market conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices and/or foreign currency exchange rates;
breaches by third parties in our program business of their obligations to us;
Liquidity Risk
the inability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms, or at all;Operational Risk
changes in accounting policies or practices;
the use of industry models and changes to these models;Regulatory Risk
changes in governmental regulations and potential government intervention in our industry;
inadvertent failure to comply with certain laws and regulations relating to sanctions and foreign corrupt
practices; and Risks Related to Taxation
• changes in tax laws.
Readers should carefully consider the risks noted above together with other factors including but not limited to those described under Item 1A, 'Risk Factors' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to carefully consider all such factors as the COVID-19 pandemic may have the effect of heightening many of the other risks and uncertainties described. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
INTRODUCTION & STRATEGY INSURANCE REINSURANCE GROUP ESG & CITIZENSHIP CONCLUSION
Consistent Advancement of Strategy
VISION: Global Leadership in Specialty Risks
Targeting top-quintile profitability
Commitment to underwriting excellence, being a destination for top caliber talent
Franchise anchored in leadership positions in attractive specialty markets
Strong and lasting relationships with key distribution partners and clients
Focus on markets where we have demonstrable relevance, scale and path for profitable growth
Strategic risk financing capabilities to match the right risk with the right capital
Strong employee engagement and workplace culture - translating to retention of top talent and consistency of service to our customers
3
INTRODUCTION & STRATEGY INSURANCE REINSURANCE GROUP ESG & CITIZENSHIP CONCLUSION
Advanced leadership position as a specialty underwriter
Building on the progress of prior years, 2022 was a key milestone year for AXIS in furthering its transformation into a leading specialty underwriter through these key actions:
Axis Capital Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:53:08 UTC.