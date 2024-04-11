Company Release - 4/11/2024 10:00 AM ET

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 11, 2024 - AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital", "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) announced today it has joined The Project Healthy Minds Corporate Coalition. This partnership is part of a broader, year-round internal and external program the Company is launching in May, timed to Mental Health Awareness Month, to promote mental health and well-being within the insurance profession through advocacy, education, and employee volunteering.

By joining the Corporate Coalition led by Project Healthy Minds, a Millennial and Gen Z-driven mental health tech 501(c)3 non-profit, AXIS is committed to prioritizing the holistic well-being of its team members, ensuring a healthier, more engaged, and fulfilled workforce. Further, AXIS joins a community of forward-thinking companies who recognize that investing in workforce mental health programs will improve productivity, reduce turnover, and ultimately lead to better financial performance.

"The mental health crisis is one of the great challenges of our time, impacting more than 615 million people worldwide, with depression and anxiety amounting to $1 trillion in lost productivity costs[1]. But for all the damage it is causing, there just isn't enough awareness of the challenge - even within the insurance profession," said Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS. "Through our partnership with Project Healthy Minds and our broader education and advocacy program, we are committed to shining attention on this issue while enhancing the workplace experience that we provide to AXIS teammates worldwide."

"With mental health continuing to be a burgeoning issue around the world, we are grateful for our valued partners like AXIS who are committed to supporting mental health initiatives," says Phillip Schermer, Founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds. "As a values-driven specialty insurance leader, AXIS embodies the Coalition's goal of shaping the future of workforce mental health."

About Project Healthy Minds

Project Healthy Minds is a Millennial & Gen Z-driven mental health tech non-profit focused on expanding access to mental health services by building the world's first free digital mental health marketplace, destigmatizing mental health by partnering with culture-makers, and improving access and affordability by advocating for innovative workplace investments in employee mental health. The non-profit is dedicated to closing the treatment gap in America by overcoming the primary barriers to care: stigma, discoverability, and affordability. Project Healthy Minds' programmatic initiatives serve more than 200,000 people annually. To learn more, please visit: www.projecthealthyminds.com

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

