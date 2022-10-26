AXIS Capital : Q3 2022 Financial Supplement

This report is for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

b. Rationale for the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

b. Book Value Per Diluted Common Share and Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Common Share - Treasury Stock Method

c. Gross Premiums Written by Segment by Line of Business

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited's ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") underwriting operations are organized around its global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re. The Company has determined that it has two reportable segments, insurance and reinsurance.

DEFINITIONS AND PRESENTATION

All financial information contained herein is unaudited, except for the consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 and consolidated statements of operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Amounts may not reconcile due to rounding differences.

Unless otherwise noted, all data is in thousands, except for ratio information.

NM - Not meaningful is defined as a variance greater than +/- 100%; NA - Not applicable

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including statements regarding our estimates, beliefs, expectations, intentions, strategies or projections are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the United States ("U.S.") federal securities laws. In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe", "predict", "potential", "intend" or similar expressions. These forward- looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control.

Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include, but are not limited to, information regarding our estimates for catastrophes and other weather-related losses including losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, measurements of potential losses in the fair market value of our investment portfolio and derivative contracts, our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, the outcome of our strategic initiatives including our exit from property reinsurance business, our expectations regarding pricing, other market conditions and economic conditions including inflation, our growth prospects, and valuations of the potential impact of movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices, and foreign currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements only reflect our expectations and are not guarantees of performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

COVID-19

the adverse impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity;

Insurance Risk

the cyclical nature of the insurance and reinsurance business leading to periods with excess underwriting capacity and unfavorable premium rates;

the occurrence and magnitude of natural and man-made disasters, including the potential increase of our exposure to natural catastrophe losses due to climate change;

man-made disasters, including the potential increase of our exposure to natural catastrophe losses due to climate change; actual claims exceeding loss reserves;

the failure of any of the loss limitation methods we employ;

the effects of emerging claims, coverage and regulatory issues, including increasing litigation and uncertainty related to coverage definitions, limits, terms and conditions;

the failure of our cedants to adequately evaluate risks;

the adverse impact of inflation;

Strategic Risk

losses from war including losses related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism and political unrest, or other unanticipated losses;

changes in the political environment of certain countries in which we operate or underwrite business, including the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union;

the loss of business provided to us by major brokers;

a decline in our ratings with rating agencies;

the loss of one or more of our key executives;

difficulties with technology and/or data security;

i