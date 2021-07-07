Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXIS Capital : Re Appoints Insurance's Lopiccolo to Drive Global Broker Engagement

07/07/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Matt LoPiccolo as Strategic Account Executive, Global Brokers for its client engagement initiative, AXIS Re Strategic Partners. Mr. LoPiccolo joins the Reinsurance team after having served as Head of US Digital Distribution within the Company’s Insurance segment. He will continue to be based in New York and will report to Jason Busti, AXIS Re President of North America and Head of AXIS Re Strategic Partners.

In this newly-created role, Mr. LoPiccolo will be responsible for enhancing relationships with AXIS Re’s Global Brokers across all lines of business, and building out others. He will also be responsible for working collectively with AXIS Re’s Global Brokers to develop new business opportunities and collaborate on solutions. AXIS Re Strategic Partners, launched in 2018, is a dedicated team to serve select clients and brokers.

“Matt has a strong track record of building and growing broker and client relationships, as well as the perspective of having worked on the broker side of the business,” said Mr. Busti. “His promotion also speaks to the Company’s One AXIS philosophy and the priority that we place on creating career mobility and growth opportunities for our talent. Matt will be a fantastic addition to AXIS Re.”

Mr. LoPiccolo has more than 24 years of industry experience across the broking and insurance sectors. He joined AXIS Insurance in 2016, holding roles such as Head of US Distribution for the Professional Lines Division and Head of US Digital Distribution. Prior to AXIS, Mr LoPiccolo held various roles at AIG within its sales and marketing and distribution divisions. He began his career at Marsh & McLennan.

Mr. LoPiccolo’s appointment is effective July 6.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:06aAXIS CAPITAL  : Re Appoints Insurance's Lopiccolo to Drive Global Broker Engagem..
BU
07/05India's Paytm to file draft prospectus next week for $2.3 billion IPO, source..
RE
07/01AXIS CAPITAL  : Re Expands LatAm Treaty Operations With the Hire of Nicole Hanha..
BU
07/01AXIS INSURANCE  : Announces Sponsorship to Support Victims of Cyber Crime
BU
06/28AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
06/21AXIS CAPITAL  : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BU
06/14SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE  : Raises $262 Million From Oversubscribed Placement t..
MT
06/14India's May retail inflation accelerates to 6.3%, highest in six months
RE
06/04EXPERT VIEWS : RBI keeps rates at record low on virus fallout
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 718 M - -
Net income 2021 400 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 4 145 M 4 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 921
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,90 $
Average target price 57,14 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert A. Benchimol President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Henry Blackburn Smith Chairman
Keith Schlosser Group Chief Information Officer
David S. Phillips Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.96%4 289
ALLIANZ SE5.28%105 632
CHUBB LIMITED4.66%72 980
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.21.63%71 042
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.36%60 961
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED35.75%26 799