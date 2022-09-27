Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
  Report
2022-09-27
49.80 USD   +1.78%
AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 26, 2022
BU
Axis Capital Holdings Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.43 per Share, Payable Oct. 18 to Shareholders as of Oct. 3
MT
AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends
BU
AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 26, 2022

09/27/2022
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the close of the financial markets.

Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the third quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 7330086 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 5314132. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 262 M - -
Net income 2022 377 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 4 142 M 4 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 082
Free-Float 43,6%
