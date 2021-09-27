Log in
    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
AXIS Capital : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 27, 2021

09/27/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the third quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 9403469 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 10160458. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
