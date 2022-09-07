Log in
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

AXIS Launches Streamlined Cyber and Liability Policy for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
BU
09/06AXIS Appoints Dan Draper as Group Chief Underwriting Officer
BU
08/19Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Axis Capital Holdings to $61 From $63, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
AXIS Launches Streamlined Cyber and Liability Policy for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

09/07/2022
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS" or “The Company”) (NYSE:AXS), today announced the launch of an insurance policy that offers custom-built cyber and specialist liability coverage for companies with up to $2bn in revenue.

The new AXIS Cyber Technology and Miscellaneous Professional Liability (shortened to ACTM) policy aims to help businesses avoid potential gaps in insurance coverage by enabling policyholders to combine multiple coverages within one comprehensive policy.

Suitable for small and mid-sized businesses across a wide range of sectors in the US, ACTM is available via brokers on both an admitted and non-admitted basis.

The following coverages can be included within a new ACTM policy:

  • Cyber: Includes incident response, network interruption, and other first-party and liability coverages related to cyber and data risks
  • Technology Errors and Omissions: Includes liability coverage for technology, telecommunications, and internet-based services and products
  • Miscellaneous Professional Liability: Includes liability coverage for a wide range of professional services

By combining these specialist coverages, AXIS aims to bring enhanced clarity and contract certainty to policy wordings backed by a responsive claims service and focus on customers’ needs, delivered via an efficient trading platform.

Dan Trueman, Head of Global Cyber and Technology at AXIS, commented, “As cyber and liability risks evolve and grow in an increasingly digitized business world, the insurance we provide must continue to develop to meet the changing needs of our customers through innovative products and great customer service.

“In ACTM we can provide comprehensive insurance coverage that helps to reduce potential losses and worry arising from unintended gaps in coverage among small to mid-sized businesses, and protects them from a multitude of cyber and liability-related exposures. The introduction of ACTM aligns with our broader efforts to grow profitably with our customers and advance our leadership position in key specialty channels.”

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 262 M - -
Net income 2022 377 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 4 494 M 4 494 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 082
Free-Float 43,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 53,09 $
Average target price 63,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert A. Benchimol President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Henry Blackburn Smith Chairman
Keith Schlosser Group Chief Information Officer
David S. Phillips Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.53%4 494
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-7.05%80 626
CHUBB LIMITED-1.26%77 284
ALLIANZ SE-18.55%67 535
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.04%64 600
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED3.43%33 845