    532395   INE555B01013

AXISCADES TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(532395)
Axiscades Technologies : Acquisition

01/14/2023 | 09:30am EST
January 14, 2023

The Manager

Listing Department

Dppt. Of Corporate Services

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block

Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 532395

NSE Symbol: AXISCADES

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

References:

  1. Submission to NSE and BSE dated July 04, 2020, titled "Initiation of Arbitration under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the ''LODR Regulations'')";
  2. Submission to NSE and BSE dated July 22, 2020, titled "Update on Arbitration under
    Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the ''LODR Regulations'')";
  3. Submission to NSE and BSE dated May 27, 2022, titled "Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015";
  4. Submission to NSE and BSE dated June 03, 2022, titled "Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015";
  5. Submission to NSE and BSE dated August 03, 2022 titled "Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015" ;
  6. Submission to NSE and BSE dated August 17, 2022 titled "Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015";
  7. Submission to NSE and BSE dated December 22, 2022, titled "Disclosure under
    Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015".

We draw your kind attention to our communication to the Stock Exchanges, dated July 04, 2020, wherein the Company intimated the Exchanges regarding initiation of Arbitration under Definitive Agreements entered into between the Company, Mistral Solutions Private Limited ("Mistral"), Explosoft Tech Solutions Private Limited ("Explosoft", the shareholder of Mistral), the promoters of Explosoft and other shareholders, for the acquisition of Mistral ("the Definitive Agreements"). On July 22, 2020, the Company further provided brief details of the

AXISCADES Technologies Limited

(formerly AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Limited)

CIN No.: L72200KA1990PLC084435

Reg. Office: Block C, Second Floor, Kirloskar Business Park, Bengaluru -560024, Karnataka, INDIA

Ph: +91 80 4193 9000 | Fax: +91 80 4193 9099 | Email: info@axiscades.com | www.axiscades.com

Arbitration proceedings to the Exchanges. The Company further intimated the Exchanges regarding receipt of Interim Final Award on May 27, 2022, with the further details of the Interim Final Award on June 03, 2022.

We wish to inform the Exchanges that at the proceedings held on January 04, 2023, both parties submitted that all the directions of the Tribunal, as enumerated under the Interim Final Award, dated May 21, 2022, have been complied with, by the respective parties and requested the Tribunal to draw up a formal final award, recording the compliances therein.

Accordingly, the Arbitration Tribunal, issued its Final Award, dated January 13, 2023, recording that both parties submitted and declared that all disputes between them have been settled with the performance of/compliance with the declarations and directions in the Interim Final Award dated May 21, 2022.

The Arbitration Proceedings were accordingly terminated by the Arbitration Tribunal.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For AXISCADES Technologies Limited

SONAL KISHORE DUDANI

Digitally signed by

SONAL KISHORE DUDANI

Date: 2023.01.14 18:52:34 +05'30'

Sonal Dudani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

AXISCADES Technologies Limited

(formerly AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Limited)

CIN No.: L72200KA1990PLC084435

Reg. Office: Block C, Second Floor, Kirloskar Business Park, Bengaluru -560024, Karnataka, INDIA

Ph: +91 80 4193 9000 | Fax: +91 80 4193 9099 | Email: info@axiscades.com | www.axiscades.com

Disclaimer

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 14:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
