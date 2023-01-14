Axiscades Technologies : Acquisition

Arbitration proceedings to the Exchanges. The Company further intimated the Exchanges regarding receipt of Interim Final Award on May 27, 2022, with the further details of the Interim Final Award on June 03, 2022.

We wish to inform the Exchanges that at the proceedings held on January 04, 2023, both parties submitted that all the directions of the Tribunal, as enumerated under the Interim Final Award, dated May 21, 2022, have been complied with, by the respective parties and requested the Tribunal to draw up a formal final award, recording the compliances therein.

Accordingly, the Arbitration Tribunal, issued its Final Award, dated January 13, 2023, recording that both parties submitted and declared that all disputes between them have been settled with the performance of/compliance with the declarations and directions in the Interim Final Award dated May 21, 2022.

The Arbitration Proceedings were accordingly terminated by the Arbitration Tribunal.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For AXISCADES Technologies Limited