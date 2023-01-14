Axiscades Technologies : Acquisition

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
References:
Submission to NSE and BSE dated July 04, 2020, titled"Initiation of Arbitration under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the ''LODR Regulations'')";
Submission to NSE and BSE dated July 22, 2020, titled"Update on Arbitration under
Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the ''LODR Regulations'')";
Submission to NSE and BSE dated May 27, 2022, titled"Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015";
Submission to NSE and BSE dated June 03, 2022, titled"Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015";
Submission to NSE and BSE dated August 03, 2022 titled"Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015" ;
Submission to NSE and BSE dated August 17, 2022 titled"Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015";
Submission to NSE and BSE dated December 22, 2022, titled"Disclosure under
Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015".
We draw your kind attention to our communication to the Stock Exchanges, dated July 04, 2020, wherein the Company intimated the Exchanges regarding initiation of Arbitration under Definitive Agreements entered into between the Company, Mistral Solutions Private Limited ("Mistral"), Explosoft Tech Solutions Private Limited ("Explosoft", the shareholder of Mistral), the promoters of Explosoft and other shareholders, for the acquisition of Mistral ("the Definitive Agreements"). On July 22, 2020, the Company further provided brief details of the
Arbitration proceedings to the Exchanges. The Company further intimated the Exchanges regarding receipt of Interim Final Award on May 27, 2022, with the further details of the Interim Final Award on June 03, 2022.
We wish to inform the Exchanges that at the proceedings held on January 04, 2023, both parties submitted that all the directions of the Tribunal, as enumerated under the Interim Final Award, dated May 21, 2022, have been complied with, by the respective parties and requested the Tribunal to draw up a formal final award, recording the compliances therein.
Accordingly, the Arbitration Tribunal, issued its Final Award, dated January 13, 2023, recording that both parties submitted and declared that all disputes between them have been settled with the performance of/compliance with the declarations and directions in the Interim Final Award dated May 21, 2022.
The Arbitration Proceedings were accordingly terminated by the Arbitration Tribunal.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
