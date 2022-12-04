Axiscades Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

December 04, 2022 The Manager Listing Department Dppt. Of Corporate Services The National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Tower, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Bandra(E) Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 532395 NSE Symbol: AXISCADES

Ref: Allotment of 196,280 Equity Shares under "AXISCADES ESOP 2018 - Series 2" or "Scheme"

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI LODR Regulations") this is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has approved on December 03, 2022 the allotment of 196,280 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the Company to 16 (Sixteen) eligible grantees under "AXISCADES ESOP 2018 - Series 2" or "Scheme".

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 190,015,150 consisting of 38,003,030 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 190,996,550 consisting of 38,199,310 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each.

In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI Regulations"), the details of shares allotted as above are given in Annexure I to this intimation.

You are requested to take the abovementioned information on record.

The same will also be available on Company's website.

For AXISCADES Technologies Limited