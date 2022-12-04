Advanced search
    532395   INE555B01013

AXISCADES TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(532395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
304.50 INR   +4.93%
Axiscades Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
Transcript : Axiscades Technologies Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Axiscades Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Axiscades Technologies : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

12/04/2022 | 03:47am EST
December 04, 2022

The Manager

Listing Department

Dppt. Of Corporate Services

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block

Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Bandra(E)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 532395

NSE Symbol: AXISCADES

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref: Allotment of 196,280 Equity Shares under "AXISCADES ESOP 2018 - Series 2" or "Scheme"

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI LODR Regulations") this is to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has approved on December 03, 2022 the allotment of 196,280 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the Company to 16 (Sixteen) eligible grantees under "AXISCADES ESOP 2018 - Series 2" or "Scheme".

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 190,015,150 consisting of 38,003,030 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 190,996,550 consisting of 38,199,310 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each.

In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI Regulations"), the details of shares allotted as above are given in Annexure I to this intimation.

You are requested to take the abovementioned information on record.

The same will also be available on Company's website.

Yours faithfully,

For AXISCADES Technologies Limited

SONAL KISHORE DUDANI

Digitally signed by SONAL KISHORE DUDANI Date: 2022.12.04 13:01:56 +05'30'

Sonal Dudani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

AXISCADES Technologies Limited

(formerly AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Limited)

CIN No.: L72200KA1990PLC084435

Reg. Office: Block C, Second Floor, Kirloskar Business Park, Bengaluru -560024, Karnataka, INDIA

Ph: +91 80 4193 9000 | Fax: +91 80 4193 9099 | Email: info@axiscades.com | www.axiscades.com

Annexure I: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI Regulations

S.

Particulars

Disclosure

No.

1

Company name and address of Registered

AXISCADES Technologies Limited

Office:

Block C, Second Floor, Kirloskar Business

Park, Bengaluru - 560024, Karnataka

2

Name of the Stock Exchanges on which the

BSE Limited (BSE)

company's shares are listed:

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

(NSE)

3

Filing date of the statement referred in

August 01, 2018

regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based

Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, with

Stock Exchange:

4

Filing Number, if any:

BSE:DCS/IPO/SV/ESOP-IP/3210/2018-19

BSE:DCS/IPO/SV/ESOP-IP/3113/2018-19

NSE: NSE/LIST/17324

5

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which

AXISCADES ESOP 2018 - Series 2

shares are issued:

6

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7

Par value of the shares:

Rs. 5/-

8

Date of issue of shares:

December 03, 2022

9

Number of shares issued:

196,280

10

Share Certificate No., if applicable:

Not applicable

11

Distinctive number of the share, if

38054131 to 38250410

applicable:

12

ISIN Number (Temporary) of the

IN8555B01012

shares if issued in Demat:

13

Exercise price per share:

Rs. 52.65 - for 179,180 shares

Rs. 52.95 - for 17,100 shares

14

Premium per share

Rs. 47.65

Rs. 47.95

15

Total Issued shares after this issue:

38,199,310

16

Total Issued share capital after this issue:

Rs. 190,996,550

17

Details of any lock-in on the shares

Not applicable

18

Date of expiry of lock-in:

Not applicable

19

Whether shares identical in all respects to

All equity shares issued of the Company

existing shares if not, when will they

allotted pursuant to exercise of stock

become identical?

options shall rank pari-passu with the

existing equity shares of the Company.

20

Details of listing fees, if payable:

Not applicable

Yours faithfully,

For AXISCADES Technologies Limited

SONAL KISHORE DUDANI

Digitally signed by

SONAL KISHORE DUDANI

Date: 2022.12.04 13:04:46 +05'30'

Sonal Dudani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 08:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
