Axiscades Technologies Limited announced that the board of directors, vide Circular Resolution dated 30 June 2023, approved on 30 June 2023, based on the recommendation of nomination and remuneration committee of directors, considered and approved appointment of Dr. S. Christopher as an additional director in the category of non- executive, non-independent director with effect from June 30, 2023. Dr. S. Christopher, has served as the Secretary to the Department of Defence, Ministry of Defense, Government of India, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Director of the Centre for Airborne Systems, Group Director at Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) and is presently engaged as a professor of practice in the Department of Electrical Science at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Dr. Christopher is a recipient of many awards such as JC Bose Gold Medal, DRDO Scientist of the Year Award, DRDO Technology Group Award, NRDC Award, Dr VM Ghatge Award for his contributions in the field of microwave antennas and radar systems. He has to his credit several publications, copywrites and patents.