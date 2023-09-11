Corporate presentation
September 11, 2023
nasdaq: axgn
Safe harbor statement
This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in
which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar
expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include (1) foundation for long-term sustainable growth, (2) TAM for the targeted nerve markets, (3) 2023 financial guidance, including revenue range and gross margins, (4) anticipated growth of scheduled and emergent revenue categories, (5) growth drivers for the business, (6) preliminary topline results from Recon study, (7) timing of filing of the BLA, (8) timing of transition of the APC facility, and (9) opportunities in the full peripheral nerve injury trauma market. Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, statements
related to the continued impact of COVID-19, global supply chain issues, record inflation, hospital staffing issues, product development, product potential, expected clinical enrollment timing and outcomes, regulatory process and approvals, APC renovation timing and expense, financial performance, sales growth, surgeon and product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events, global business disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A., "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
The Axogen platform for nerve repair
- Exclusively focused on peripheral nerve repair with a differentiated platform
- 10+ years of demonstrated clinical outcome consistency
- Over 200 peer-reviewed clinical publications
- Over 75,000 Avance® Nerve Grafts implanted
- Significant barriers to competitive entry
- 115 U.S. sales reps
- Patient activation and surgeon education capabilities
The function of nerves
Nerves are like wires
- Transfer signals across a network
- If cut, data cannot be transferred
- If crushed, short circuits and data corruption may occur
The peripheral nervous system is a vast network from every organ to and from the brain
- Sensory
- Motor
- Mixed
Nerves can be injured in three ways:
1. Transection
Traumatic nerve injuries e.g., motor vehicle accidents, power tool accidents, battlefield injuries, gunshot wounds, surgical injuries, neuroma-in- continuity
2. Compression
Carpal, cubital, tarsal tunnel revisions, blunt trauma, previous surgeries
3. Stump Neuroma
Amputations, mastectomies, previous surgeries
4
A comprehensive platform for addressing nerve injuries
Connection
Protection
Termination
