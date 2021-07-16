AxoGen : First Amendment to Heights Union Lease (Form 8-K)

First Amendment to Heights Union Lease





On July 12, 2021, AC and the Company entered into the First Amendment to Office Lease (the 'First Amendment') with Heights Union I, LLC ('Heights Union'). Heights Union is the landlord of AC and the Company's currently leased 75,000 square feet office space in Tampa, Florida (the 'Heights Union Premises') pursuant to that certain Office Lease dated as of September 20, 2018, as amended (the 'Office Lease').





The First Amendment revises the commencement date of the Office Lease to mean October 30, 2020 and revises the termination date of the Office Lease to be October 31, 2034. Pursuant to the First Amendment, AC and the Company are entitled to an additional 1 ½ months of abated Base Rent (as defined in the Office Lease). AC and the Company use the Heights Union Premises for general office, medical laboratory, training and meeting purposes.





The foregoing summary of the material terms of the First Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the First Amendment, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.2 and incorporated herein by reference.





Sixth Amendment to Headquarters Lease





On July 13, 2021, Axogen Corporation ('AC'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Axogen, Inc. (the 'Company'), entered into the Sixth Amendment to Lease (the 'Sixth Amendment') with Ology Bioservices Holdings, LLC ('Ology') as successor in interest to SNH Medical Office Properties Trust. Ology is the landlord of AC's currently leased, approximately 19,000 square foot corporate headquarters facility in the Progress Center at 13631 Progress Boulevard, Alachua, Florida 32615 (the 'Current Premises') pursuant to that certain lease dated as of February 6, 2007, as amended (the 'Lease').





The Sixth Amendment amends the Term (as defined in the Lease) to expire on October 21, 2026 (the 'Expiration Date'). The portion of the term beginning on November 1, 2021 and ending on the Expiration Date is referred to as the 'Extension Period'. Annual Gross Rent (as defined in the Lease) for each year of the Extended Period shall be equal to 103% of the Annual Gross Rent in effect for each immediately preceding year. AC's Annual Gross Rent shall be approximately $381,863 from November 1, 2021 through October 31, 2022.





The foregoing summary of the material terms of the Sixth Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sixth Amendment, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference.









