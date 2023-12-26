Official AXOGEN, INC. press release

Weiler brings 20+ years of strategic and commercial leadership experience to the Axogen, Inc. Board of Directors

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mrs. Kathy Weiler to its Board of Directors, effective December 20, 2023. Weiler, a senior executive with 20+ years of experience and proven track record in driving strategic commercial initiatives, will serve on the Board’s Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee, and the Quality, Compliance, and Portfolio Management Committee.



“I am happy to welcome Kathy to the Board as Axogen is approaching an exciting inflection point in its journey,” commented Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. “We look forward to working closely with Kathy and leveraging her extensive commercial experience to support Axogen’s patient activation and commercial execution, as we drive toward being cash flow positive.”

Weiler is the Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer at Amwell (NYSE: AMWL). Weiler oversees the company’s growth strategy, driving strategic initiatives and leading business development, sales and account management, commercial enablement, marketing, and strategic and channel partnership teams. Prior to Amwell, Weiler served as Chief Consumer Officer at Optum, where she led consumerism across the enterprise. Preceding that, she was Chief Consumer Strategy Officer at UnitedHealth Group and the Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Optum Health, leading marketing efforts for Optum Care and Optum’s Population Health Solutions, Complex Care Management, Medical Benefits Management, Behavioral Health, Prevention and Financial Services businesses. Weiler also served as Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, where she drove strategic growth and retention business objectives. Weiler spent her earlier career with multiple financial services organizations. She was Chief Marketing Officer of Fidelity Investments FAS business and held senior marketing leadership roles at BNY Mellon/Pershing and The Hartford. Weiler holds a B.A. from Bowdoin College and an M.A. in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University.

“I am impressed by Axogen’s unique products that restore quality of life for patients with nerve injuries,” said Weiler. “I am excited to join the Board and contribute to the Company’s strategic path, and it’s commercial success.”

