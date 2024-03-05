ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue was $42.9 million, an 18.7% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company estimates that revenues from emergent trauma procedures represented approximately half of total revenues during the fourth quarter and grew mid-single digits versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company estimates that revenues from scheduled non-trauma procedures represented approximately half of total revenues during the fourth quarter and grew more than 25% versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 78.7% for the fourth quarter compared to 83.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the quarter was $3.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.13 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The balance of all cash, cash equivalents, and investments on December 31, 2023 was $37.0 million, as compared to a balance of $38.6 million on September 30, 2023.

“We are pleased with our solid performance in the fourth quarter, and we are encouraged by the continued momentum we’ve seen in this first quarter,” commented Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen, Inc. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on further penetrating core accounts by leveraging our growing body of clinical evidence and expanding use cases with our innovative new products and applications. Additionally, we are excited to expand our leadership position in nerve repair with the 2024 Q2 launch of Avive+ Sofit Tissue Matrix, supporting our mission of restoring nerve function and quality of life to patients with peripheral nerve injuries.”

Full-Year Financial Results and Business Highlights

Full-year 2023 revenue was $159.0 million, a 14.7% increase compared to 2022 revenue of $138.6 million.

Revenue from Core Accounts represents approximately 65% of total revenue.

Gross margin was 80.4% for the full-year, compared to 82.6% in 2022.

Net loss for the year was $21.7 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to net loss of $28.9 million, or $0.69 per share in 2022.

Adjusted net loss was $7.3 million for the full-year, or $0.17 per share, compared to 12.6 million for the full-year, or $0.30 per share in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.1 million for the full-year, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.3 million for 2022.

Core Accounts totaled 376, a 13.3% growth over the prior year level of 332.

Ended the fourth quarter with 116 direct sales representatives compared to 116 at the end of the third quarter and 115 on December 31, 2022.

Summary of Operational and Business Highlights

We recently completed a productive Pre-BLA meeting with FDA. We have aligned with FDA on a rolling submission process and the content of the modules for submission. We anticipate the filing to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. Subject to ongoing engagement with FDA, we currently believe the submission timetable will allow for a potential approval in mid-2025.

In August 2023, we began processing tissue in the new, state-of-the-art biologics processing facility, which provides for up to three times the previous capacity and was designed for long-term growth and expansion.

During 2023, we surpassed 100,000 Avance nerve graft implants since launch in 2007.

We are continuing to expand our offering in the nerve protection market with the national launch of Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™ in 2023 and expect to launch Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™ in the second quarter of 2024.

We launched Resensation ® for implant-based reconstruction allowing us to access an additional 10-15% of the overall breast reconstruction market. As part of this launch, we have established a comprehensive training program to support the adoption of this innovative approach to bring sensation to more patients undergoing mastectomy.

We ended the year with 245 peer-reviewed clinical publications featuring Axogen's nerve repair product portfolio.

2024 Financial Guidance

We expect revenue to be in the range of $177 million to $181 million, which represents an annual growth rate of approximately 11% to 14%. Additionally, we anticipate gross margin for the full year to be in the range of 76% to 79%.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading Company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products that are used across two primary application categories: scheduled, non-trauma procedures and emergent trauma procedures. Scheduled procedures are generally characterized as those where a patient is seeking relief from conditions caused by a nerve defect or surgical procedure. These procedures include providing sensation for women seeking breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, nerve reconstruction following the surgical removal of painful neuromas, oral and maxillofacial procedures, and nerve decompression. Emergent procedures are generally characterized as procedures resulting from injuries that are initially present in an ER. These procedures are typically referred to and completed by a specialist either immediately or within a few days following the initial injury.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® nerve graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa ECM coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to enhance nerve gliding and provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s estimates regarding the revenues from scheduled non-trauma procedures and emergent trauma procedures as a portion of the total revenues, Ms. Zaderej’s statements on the Company’s future focus, the Company’s portfolio of clinical data supports the products’ efficacy, cost and time savings, the anticipated timing of the full BLA submission and our expectations that the BLA will be approved in mid-2025, the expected timing of the launch of Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix, our expectations regarding our ability to access an additional 10-15% of the overall breast reconstruction market, as well as statements related to the 2024 financial outlook, including revenue range and gross margins. Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, global supply chain issues, hospital staffing issues, product development, product potential, clinical outcomes, regulatory process and approvals, financial performance, sales growth, surgeon and product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events, global business disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions, recent geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruptions due to management transitions, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A., “Risk Factors,” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA which further excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and litigation and related expenses. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted which excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and litigation and related expenses from Net Loss and Net Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted, respectively. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business, the Company’s cash available for operations, and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

AXOGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) ​ December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,024 $ 15,284 Restricted cash 6,002 6,251 Investments — 33,505 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $337 and $650, respectively 25,147 22,186 Inventory 23,020 18,905 Prepaid expenses and other 2,811 1,944 Total current assets 88,004 98,075 Property and equipment, net 88,730 79,294 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,562 14,369 Intangible assets, net 4,531 3,649 Total assets $ 196,827 $ 195,387 ​ Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 28,883 22,443 Current maturities of long-term lease obligations 1,547 1,310 Total current liabilities 30,430 23,753 ​ Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees 46,603 45,712 Long-term lease obligations 21,142 20,405 Debt derivative liabilities 2,987 4,518 Total liabilities 101,162 94,388 ​ Commitments and contingencies - see Note 14 ​ Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,124,496 and 42,445,517 shares issued and outstanding 431 424 Additional paid-in capital 376,530 360,155 Accumulated deficit (281,296 ) (259,580 ) Total shareholders’ equity 95,665 100,999 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 196,827 $ 195,387

​

AXOGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years ended December 31, 2023 , 2022 and 2021

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) ​ 2023 2022 2021 Revenues $ 159,012 $ 138,584 $ 127,358 Cost of goods sold 31,138 24,147 22,931 Gross profit 127,874 114,437 104,427 Costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 86,060 80,228 73,328 Research and development 28,333 27,158 24,177 General and administrative 34,943 36,758 32,338 Total costs and expenses 149,336 144,144 129,843 Loss from operations (21,462 ) (29,707 ) (25,416 ) Other (expense) income: Investment income 1,487 569 93 Interest expense (2,835 ) (624 ) (1,356 ) Change in fair value of derivatives 1,531 1,044 (28 ) Other expense (437 ) (230 ) (278 ) Total other income (expense), net (254 ) 759 (1,569 ) Net loss $ (21,716 ) $ (28,948 ) $ (26,985 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 42,879,000 42,083,000 41,215,000 Loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.65 )





AXOGEN, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)​ Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net loss $ (3,893 ) $ (5,415 ) $ (21,716 ) $ (28,948 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,617 713 4,491 3,093 Investment income (336 ) (397 ) (1,487 ) (569 ) Income tax expense 9 125 189 Interest expense 1,843 (40 ) 2,835 624 EBITDA - non GAAP $ (760 ) $ (5,014 ) $ (15,538 ) $ (25,611 ) Non cash stock-based compensation expense 1,327 4,154 14,418 15,591 Litigation and related costs — 177 — 761 Adjusted EBITDA - non GAAP $ 567 $ (683 ) (1,120 ) $ (9,259 ) Net loss $ (3,893 ) $ (5,415 ) $ (21,716 ) $ (28,948 ) Non cash stock-based compensation expense 1,327 4,154 14,418 15,591 Litigation and related costs — 177 — 761 Adjusted net loss - non GAAP $ (2,566 ) $ (1,083 ) $ (7,298 ) $ (12,596 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding basic and diluted 43,048,446 42,306,012 42,878,542 42,083,125 Loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.69 ) Non cash stock-based compensation expense $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 Litigation and related costs $ — $ — $ — $ 0.02 Adjusted net loss per common share - basis and diluted - non GAAP $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 )





AXOGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

(In Thousands) ​ Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Shareholders’

Equity

​ Shares Amount Balance, December 31, 2020 40,619 $ 406 $ 326,390 $ (203,647 ) $ 123,149 ​ — Stock-based compensation — — 10,919 — 10,919 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 254 2 (2 ) — — Shares surrendered by employees to pay tax withholdings — — — — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 864 9 5,458 — 5,467 Net loss — — — (26,985 ) (26,985 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 41,737 417 342,765 (230,632 ) 112,550 Stock-based compensation — — 15,591 — 15,591 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 343 3 (3 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 365 4 1,802 — 1,806 Net loss — — — (28,948 ) (28,948 ) ​ Balance, December 31, 2022 42,445 424 360,155 (259,580 ) 100,999 ​ Stock-based compensation — — 14,418 — 14,418 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 369 4 (4 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 310 3 1,961 — 1,964 Net loss — — (21,716 ) (21,716 ) Balance, December 31, 2023 43,124 $ 431 $ 376,530 $ (281,296 ) $ 95,665