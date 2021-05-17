Axogen : Will Suspend Market Availability of Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane Pending Regulatory Classification by FDA; Reiterates full-year 2021 financial guidance (Form 8-K)

Axogen Will Suspend Market Availability of Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane Pending Regulatory Classification by FDA; Reiterates full-year 2021 financial guidance





On May 17, 2021 the Company announced that it will suspend market availability of Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane (Avive) effective June 1, 2021 pending ongoing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the regulatory classification of Avive. Avive product purchased on or before May 31, 2021 is not affected by this decision and may continue to be used at health care facilities subsequent to May 31, 2021.

This announcement applies only to Avive which represents approximately 5% of Company revenue and has no impact on any other Axogen product including the Avance Nerve Graft (Avance). A 2010 written agreement between the FDA and Axogen allows the company to continue legally marketing Avance as a tissue product under the U.S. FDA requirements for Human Cellular and Tissue-based Products (HCT/Ps) while taking the necessary steps to file a Biologics License Application (BLA). Avance received FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation in 2018, and the Company plans to submit a BLA for Avance in 2023.

Avive is a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier and is currently processed and distributed in accordance with U.S. FDA requirements as a 361 HCT/P tissue product. In November 2017, the FDA outlined a regenerative medicine policy framework including guidance on the regulatory considerations for HCT/Ps and the potential for relevant products to be classified as a drug, device or biological product subject to premarket approval requirements. The policy requires manufacturers to confirm the classification and regulatory approval requirements for relevant products allowing a compliance and enforcement discretion period through May 31, 2021. During this timeframe, Axogen has been in dialogue with the FDA to determine the appropriate regulatory classification and requirements for Avive. The Company will continue discussions with the FDA with the goal of returning Avive to the market, however, the Company is unable to provide an estimate of the time frame or provide assurance that a return of Avive will be achievable.

The decision to suspend market availability of Avive was made following a communication with the FDA on May 14, 2021 regarding the appropriate classification and regulatory approval requirements for Avive. The suspension of market availability is not based on any patient safety or product performance issues or concerns associated with Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a product that has been marketed by Axogen and routinely used by surgeons for patient care since 2016.

Reiterating Full-year 2021 Financial Guidance

Management is reiterating its financial guidance provided on May 5, 2021 and believes that full-year 2021 revenue will be in the range of $133 million to $136 million. Additionally, full-year 2021 gross margin is expected to remain above 80%.

Further, pending the outcome with the FDA, the Company may be required to record a write down of Avive inventory of up to $1.5 million which would negatively impact gross margin in the period recorded, and which is also contemplated in our full-year financial guidance.





