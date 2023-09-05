Axon Achieves Great Place to Work Certification Second Year in a Row

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Enterprise Inc. , (NASDAQ: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, proudly announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Axon. This year, 87% of employees said it's a great place to work – 30 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Axon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees. Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place To Work-Certified for the second year in a row," said Elizabeth Hart, EVP of People Operations. "We consider employee experience and creating a unique culture a top priority. The executive team and board are continuously discussing new, innovative ways to attract, retain and develop our top talent."

Axon has also been named a 2023 Arizona Most Admired Companies winner by BestCompaniesAZ and AZ Business magazine. Arizona's Most Admired Companies are evaluated by a panel of judges based on how a company has performed in workplace culture, leadership excellence, corporate and social responsibility, customer opinion and innovation.

Axon continues to grow and has over 200 open roles for key areas such as software and hardware engineering, sales, professional services, finance, accounting and more. These positions reflect remote, hybrid and in-person employment options in more than 50 locations. Feedback from employees showed that they're proud to work for Axon because of its mission-based work, transparent culture, focus on Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and the opportunity for professional growth.

Mission

Axon's mission is to Protect Life, which permeates through all corners of the business. At Axon, employees work to solve societal issues and are a part of something truly life changing. With a moonshot goal to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% in 10 years, Axon employees will not only save lives, but have an opportunity to change the fabric and the culture of our country and beyond. Axon believes it's vital to provide employees with the tools and resources to allow them to thrive in both their personal lives and their careers.

Transparency with Employees

Axon employees have expressed how they value leadership's transparency, and Axon executives value employee's candor. President Josh Isner holds quarterly AMAs that allow every person in the company to anonymously submit questions and cover a variety of topics no matter how big or small. This gives employees the opportunity to give direct feedback to leadership and Axon an opportunity to be fully transparent in everything we do.

Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI)

Axon firmly believes that protecting life and accelerating justice begins by placing JEDI at the core of all endeavors. Axon's vision is to build a more just, diverse and inclusive workplace and world - where individuals from all walks of life can flourish and thrive, irrespective of their identity, position or rank. To help achieve this vision, Axon is defining concrete strategies to serve as a catalyst for developing an inclusive mindset and high-performance culture. This includes new focuses on learning and development, corporate social responsibility, community engagement, supplier diversity and more.

"Our JEDI program is evolving to match our mission-driven culture," said Yemi Akisanya, Vice President of JEDI. "This allows us to focus our efforts and support Axon's global workplace culture and the overall experience of our incredible global team. By doing so, we will drive innovation, enhance collaboration and make a positive impact on the diverse and global communities we serve."

Employee Growth

Axon aims to ensure employees can thrive and grow no matter where they are in the world. Axon offers employees competitive pay and benefits as well as opportunities that help them develop and grow professionally through employee recognition awards, expert guest speakers and workshops, access to LinkedIn Learning with over 9,000 on-demand courses to name a few. Axon also leans in on manager training to better the employee experience with a learning series that includes several important topics like building successful teams, communicating effectively and managing change.

ABOUT AXON

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our Moonshot goal in the US is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Learn more about our Moonshot at thisisourmoonshot.com or email moonshot@axon.com .

