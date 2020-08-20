Axon : Getting to the Truth Faster; Axon Partners with iNPUT-ACE to Allow Law Enforcement to Play Third Party Videos in Axon Evidence

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced its partnership with Occam Video Solutions, whose flagship product, iNPUT-ACE, is a leading software used for video investigations. Public safety agencies are often overwhelmed by the task of gathering, storing and sharing an increasing amount of digital evidence. Axon's cloud-based digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence (Evidence.com), is designed to help departments manage all this data and continues to add new features and functionality. Through Axon's partnership with Occam, Axon customers will be able to convert third-party video evidence within Axon Evidence to gain a fuller picture of what happened in any given investigation. To learn more visit: https://www.axon.com/3P_Video_Playback.

Video security, closed-circuit TV (CCTV) and publicly submitted video evidence can be burdensome for law enforcement agencies to manage. Many video security systems use unique video formats that can only be played back using proprietary hardware or software. When agencies attempt to playback that video using other commercial software, the files often play incorrectly with frames being skipped entirely. The Axon Evidence integration with iNPUT-ACE, which supports most video file types, solves for this by converting files into a lossless format, ensuring that the entire picture of what happened in an incident is fully captured.

Axon's partnership will utilize iNPUT-ACE's core playback and conversion engine, the Video Integration Suite (VIS), to allow for third-party video files to be played and converted within Axon Evidence. The video can then be viewed and analyzed as easily as video captured on body cameras.

"Almost all investigations today require analyzing some amount of video evidence. Whether it is CCTV, cell phone video, home surveillance systems, or law enforcement video, it's crucial that the video is played accurately," says former Chief of Police, Mike Burridge. "Video evidence is collected from different video sources and each has their own unique video format. Investigators have to quickly playback video evidence and, unfortunately, this is often done with generic or unreliable tools that can create inaccurate or misleading video evidence. Agencies without video investigative solutions, like iNPUT-ACE, often unknowingly utilize this kind of evidence in the courtroom or internal investigations, and it can have devastating consequences - especially in today's climate."

"This partnership will have a great impact on our customers and can help in further establishing trust within their communities," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "Agencies are now enabled to review, store and organize video evidence from many sources with the confidence that they are viewing correct playbacks. This is a great example of how Axon is working toward protecting truth and transparency."

"Our mission is to empower investigators with intuitive tools, expert training, and comprehensive support to further video-centric investigations," says iNPUT-ACE CEO, Andrew Fredericks. "We are thrilled to integrate our VIS API engine with Axon and ensure that every customer can review video evidence without being slowed down by the technical challenges that are common in reviewing video files."

Pricing details will be made available soon. To learn more, customers may reach out to their local Axon sales representative.

About Axon

Axon is the global leader in connected public safety technologies. We are a mission-driven company whose overarching goal is to protect life. Our vision is a world where bullets are obsolete, where social conflict is dramatically reduced, where everyone has access to a fair and effective justice system and where racial equity, diversity and inclusion is centered in all of our work. Axon is also a leading provider of body cameras for US law enforcement, providing more transparency and accountability to communities than ever before.

You may learn about our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts by reading our ESG disclosure at investor.axon.com .



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. More than 237,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.



About iNPUT-ACE



iNPUT-ACE video investigation software is the flagship product for Occam Video Solutions. Occam's mission is to empower investigators with intuitive tools, expert training, and comprehensive support to further video-centric investigations. Occam strives to ensure every investigator can extract actionable intelligence from video evidence without being slowed down by the technical challenges that are common in video files. The iNPUT-ACE solution provides a forensically sound environment for investigators to properly interrogate this powerful witness, and it ensures that video-centric investigations are streamlined. Occam's software was built by investigators, for investigators, with a focus on accuracy, simplicity, and speed. Learn more at www.input-ace.com or by calling (213) 596-0909 .



