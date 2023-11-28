With 2023 Report, Axon Celebrates 30 Years of Being a Force For Good, Re-Commits to Protecting Life

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today published its Force For Good report, celebrating Axon's 30th anniversary , its philanthropic efforts and advancements in service of Axon's enduring mission to protect life.



"Since the release of our 2021 report, we are proud to have expanded our business extensively. Through this growth, we invested further in our mission, focusing on research and development that builds on our innovative, life-saving technology," said Axon Founder and CEO Rick Smith. "This report represents Axon's progress as a force for good across four key areas — our customers, the public, and our products and employees."



The nearly 100-page Force For Good report effectively serves as Axon's corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. Axon is committed to serving as a force for good and protecting life. The Force For Good Report can be found at axon.com/responsibility . Highlights of the report are also included below.



Customers: Serving those who are sworn to protect

Axon enables first responders to foster safe communities more efficiently and effectively. The Axon ecosystem has continued to expand to include more advanced less-lethal and de-escalation technology built to enhance transparency, improve emergency response and save lives. Going beyond on-the-job tools and tactics to support the whole officer, Axon Aid , Axon's philanthropic program, grew to provide fallen officer family aid, emergency assistance in the wake of natural disasters and mental health support. Key highlights include:

Launched significant advancements across Axon's product suite that usher in greater potential for a less-lethal future, including TASER 10 , Axon Body 4 and new Axon VR Training enhancements

, and new enhancements Expanded portfolio of products and services, such as the Never Miss a Moment toolset that helps ensure critical moments are captured and safely stored

Delivered mental health and wellness resources to nearly 384,000 first responders and their families in 2022 alone

The public: Leaving a better world to future generations

To address a tragic upward trend, Axon launched a moonshot goal to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% in the next 10 years. Axon plans to achieve the goal in a number of ways, including continued conversation with local communities; investing in key partnerships and acquisitions that provide opportunities to build a safer, more equitable future; and expanding Axon's connected ecosystem to help save lives. Key highlights include:

Introduced the Axon Public Safety Gun Fatality Database to deliver insights that help inform solutions to reduce gun-related deaths between police and the public

to deliver insights that help inform solutions to reduce gun-related deaths between police and the public Facilitated conversations with communities to educate and get feedback on Axon's products and public safety as a whole through the Global Community Impact team

Partnered with Fūsus , Dedrone and DroneSense , who all share in Axon's commitment to a safer future and offer an integrated experience across technologies

, and , who all share in Axon's commitment to a safer future and offer an integrated experience across technologies Acquired My90 to help law enforcement foster community engagement with public safety

Product development: Making the right things easier and the wrong things harder

Axon is defying complacency to make the world better. Pairing innovation with ethical design allows technology to do its intended good while rigorously addressing misuse concerns. This translates into a commitment to data security, sustainability, supply chain, and ethical design and innovation. Key highlights include:

Achieved the U.S. General Services Administration's highest level of security certification, FedRAMP High, for Axon Cloud, enabling government customers to store the most sensitive un-classified data handled by federal civilian agencies

Offered product end-of-life programs for customers to recycle used batteries, and on-site shredding and recycling of returned products that are not refurbished

Formed the U.S. and U.K. Ethics and Equity Advisory Councils (EEAC), which performs gap analyses, and develops toolkits, training and product review processes to ensure ethical product design

Employees: Cultivating sharp, adaptable, unstoppable talent

Axon seeks diverse approaches to problem solving while supporting employees with leading professional development, health, safety and wellness programs. Under new leadership, Axon's Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) program is initiating various strategic efforts as part of its commitment to achieving a transparent, inclusive and diverse workplace. Key highlights include:

Rebuilt and enhanced the JEDI program, including implementing a data metrics dashboard to monitor diversity and enhance outreach to underrepresented talent

90% of employees said they are proud to be part of Axon based on a 2022 employee survey

Ranked as a top place to work, including " Arizona's Most Admired Companies for 2022 and 2023" with the "Spotlight Award for Best Culture in 2022," and "Certified by Great Place to Work"

