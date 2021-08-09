Axon : TASER Self-Defense Partners with Kryptek to Launch Limited Edition Personal Self-Defense Product

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TASER Self-Defense , the consumer division of Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the release of its new self-defense product, the TASER Pulse: Kryptek Edition, featuring a unique camouflage pattern from Kryptek's Altitude line.

Using the same technology trusted by law enforcement, the limited edition TASER Pulse is an effective, non-lethal defense tool that can immobilize attackers for up to 30 seconds. Built with civilian self-protection in mind and weighing in at just eight-ounces, this high-tech, intuitively designed device is revolutionizing the self-defense market.

"Kryptek is no stranger to protecting civilians, both by supporting our armed forces abroad and first responders here at home, including outfitting some of our nation's top SWAT teams with Kryptek tactical uniforms," says Sydney Butler, Kryptek Public Relations Director. "Partnering with a company like Axon, whose mission is to protect life, is a perfect fit. The TASER Self-Defense team is dedicated to their mission, their products and aligning with companies like Kryptek to further promote their top of the line devices. All of us at Kryptek look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come."

"We are excited to partner with Kryptek to feature its Altitude camouflage pattern on this limited edition of the TASER Pulse," says Matt Angorn, VP of Axon Consumer Sales. "Axon was founded with the mission to protect life and we are committed to offering effective, easy-to-use personal self-defense products. With this partnership, we will be able to further that mission."

The TASER Pulse: Kryptek edition, costing $429.99, is available for limited pre-order starting August 9, 2021.

About Kryptek

Kryptek provides combat proven features and designs in ultra high-performance technical and tactical outdoor adventure apparel. Kryptek products are continuously tested and proven in austere combat environments and extreme hunting conditions. Constant improvement and feedback is implemented into future designs with the end-goal of providing our products to outdoor adventurers who demand the utmost in quality and overall performance in their gear.

About TASER Self-Defense

TASER Self-Defense is the consumer division of Axon, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies based in Scottsdale, AZ. The company was founded in 1993 with one mission: Protect Life. TASER Self-Defense products are built on same technology used by law-enforcement, adapted for civilian self-defense. Visit www.axon.com and www.buy.taser.com to learn more about the company and its innovative products.

