Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Axon Enterprise, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXON   US05464C1018

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.

(AXON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
103.09 USD   -1.92%
06/05Axon halts Taser drone work as some on ethics panel said to resign
RE
06/03Axon Enterprise Names Joshua Isner COO
MT
06/02AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Axon halts Taser drone work as some on ethics panel said to resign

06/05/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 5 (Reuters) - Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc told Reuters on Sunday it was halting work on a project to equip drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a prospect that one member of its AI ethics board said was prompting a mass exodus from the panel.

The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21 prompted an announcement by Axon last week that it was working on a drone that could be operated remotely by first responders to fire a Taser at a target up to 40 feet (12 m) away.

"In light of feedback, we are pausing work on this project and refocusing to further engage with key constituencies to fully explore the best path forward," Chief Executive Rick Smith said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, board member Wael Abd-Almageed told Reuters he and eight colleagues were resigning from the 12-member panel, in a rare public rebuke by one of the watchdog groups that some companies have set up in recent years.

The aim behind such groups is to gather feedback on emerging technologies, such as drones and artificial intelligence (AI) software.

Smith said it was unfortunate that some members of the ethics advisory panel "have chosen to withdraw from directly engaging on these issues before we heard or had a chance to address their technical questions." (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif. and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
06/05Axon halts Taser drone work as some on ethics panel said to resign
RE
06/03Axon Enterprise Names Joshua Isner COO
MT
06/02AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
06/02Axon Enterprise Starts Development of Non-Lethal Drone Aimed to Stop Mass Shootings
MT
06/02Axon Announces TASER Drone Development to Address Mass Shootings
PR
06/02Axon Enterprise, Inc. Promotes Joshua Isner to the Role of Chief Operating Officer
CI
05/25Axon Announces 2022 RISE Award Winners
PR
05/24Axon Announces Availability of VR Simulator Training for Public Safety to Increase De-E..
PR
05/24Axon Announces Availability of VR Simulator Training for Public Safety to Increase De-E..
CI
05/23Axon Enterprise Shares Tumble After Morgan Stanley Downgrade
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 081 M - -
Net income 2022 97,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 321 M 7 321 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,46x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 148
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Axon Enterprise, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 103,09 $
Average target price 156,10 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick W. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke S. Larson President
Jim Zito Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Accounting
Michael Garnreiter Chairman
Hans Moritz Vice President-Hardware Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.-34.34%7 321
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.83%142 864
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.11%117 992
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.58%74 360
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.06%63 786
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.02%46 896