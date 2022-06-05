Axon halts Taser drone work as some on ethics panel said to resign

June 5 (Reuters) - Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc
told Reuters on Sunday it was halting work on a project to equip
drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a prospect that
one member of its AI ethics board said was prompting a mass
exodus from the panel.
The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21
prompted an announcement by Axon last week that it was working
on a drone that could be operated remotely by first responders
to fire a Taser at a target up to 40 feet (12 m) away.
"In light of feedback, we are pausing work on this project
and refocusing to further engage with key constituencies to
fully explore the best path forward," Chief Executive Rick Smith
said in a statement on Sunday.
Earlier, board member Wael Abd-Almageed told Reuters he and
eight colleagues were resigning from the 12-member panel, in a
rare public rebuke by one of the watchdog groups that some
companies have set up in recent years.
The aim behind such groups is to gather feedback on emerging
technologies, such as drones and artificial intelligence (AI)
software.
Smith said it was unfortunate that some members of the
ethics advisory panel "have chosen to withdraw from directly
engaging on these issues before we heard or had a chance to
address their technical questions."
