Axon loses appeals court fight with FTC over Vievu acquisition

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc
lost an appeals court fight with the Federal Trade Commission on
Thursday, with the court ruling that the agency did not violate
Axon's constitutional rights when it sued the company to undo a
merger.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said that
the FTC was within its right to challenge the acquisition before
a judge in an internal, administrative enforcement process.
"Because the FTC statutory scheme ultimately allowed Axon to
present its constitutional challenges to a federal court of
appeals after the administrative proceeding, Axon did not suffer
any cognizable injury," the court said.
Axon, the manufacturer of Taser stun guns and body camera
systems for police departments, said it would press on.
"We will continue this important fight and are evaluating
both Ninth Circuit en banc and Supreme Court certiorari petition
options," said Pam Petersen, Axon's vice president of
litigation.
A spokesperson for the FTC said agency was "gratified" by
the decision, and looked forward to litigating the primary case
in its internal court.
The FTC had sued Axon in January 2020 to require it to sell
Vievu, saying the deal meant that police departments may pay
more for body cameras. Later that month, Axon sued the FTC to
demand that the case be heard in federal court rather than an
internal FTC process. Axon has denied that the
Vievu deal was anticompetitive.
