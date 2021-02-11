Log in
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.

(AXON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axon : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on February 25, 2021

02/11/2021 | 07:31am EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com. An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that members of Axon management will participate in the following conferences during March. If applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com.

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
  • Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit on Thursday, March 25, 2021

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 244,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Jefferies is a trademark of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley is a trademark of Morgan Stanley, Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc., and Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Axon and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Axon Enterprise, Inc.
IR@axon.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-on-february-25-2021-301226661.html

SOURCE Axon


© PRNewswire 2021
