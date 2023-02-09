Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Axon Enterprise, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXON   US05464C1018

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.

(AXON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-09 pm EST
183.81 USD   -0.64%
05:20pMSCI to add 34 securities to its ACWI index, delete 24 securities
RE
02/07Axon to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on February 28, 2023
PR
02/06Insider Sell: Axon Enterprise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MSCI to add 34 securities to its ACWI index, delete 24 securities

02/09/2023 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday 34 securities will be added and 24 securities deleted from the MSCI ACWI index as part of its quarterly index review.

The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index will be Atlassian, Axon Enterprise and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, MSCI said.

The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured will be Bank of Baroda, Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy A and Kakaopay Corp, it said. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION -2.56% 171.15 Delayed Quote.36.50%
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. -0.64% 183.81 Delayed Quote.11.49%
BANK OF BARODA 0.86% 169.45 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
KAKAO PAY CORP. -1.58% 62200 End-of-day quote.14.76%
MSCI ACWI - ALL COUNTRY WORLD -0.32% 649.011 Real-time Quote.8.12%
MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 0.39% 1024.51 Real-time Quote.6.18%
MSCI WORLD -0.66% 2801.96 Real-time Quote.8.37%
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. -1.85% 227.04 Delayed Quote.14.27%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.83% 157.8896 Real-time Quote.6.09%
SHANGHAI AIKO SOLAR ENERGY CO.,LTD. 2.28% 37.16 End-of-day quote.-1.75%
All news about AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
05:20pMSCI to add 34 securities to its ACWI index, delete 24 securities
RE
02/07Axon to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on February 28, 2023
PR
02/06Insider Sell: Axon Enterprise
MT
02/01JMP Securities Raises Price Target on Axon Enterprise to $235 From $195, Maintains Mark..
MT
01/30Insider Sell: Axon Enterprise
MT
01/25Insider Sell: Axon Enterprise
MT
01/24Axon Enterprise Unveils Taser 10 Energy Weapon
MT
01/24Axon Unveils TASER 10
PR
01/24Axon Enterprise, Inc. Unveils TASER 10
CI
01/20Insider Sell: Axon Enterprise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 160 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net cash 2022 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 103x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 166 M 13 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 148
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Axon Enterprise, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 185,00 $
Average target price 197,09 $
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick W. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brittany Bagley Chief Financial & Business Officer
Michael Garnreiter Chairman
Hans Moritz Vice President-Hardware Research & Development
Joshua M. Isner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.11.49%13 166
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.02%142 555
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.46%119 900
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.41%69 802
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.65%62 765
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.03%40 354