MSCI to add 34 securities to its ACWI index, delete 24 securities

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Thursday
34 securities will be added and 24 securities deleted from the
MSCI ACWI index as part of its quarterly index review.
The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index will be
Atlassian, Axon Enterprise and Reliance Steel
& Aluminum, MSCI said.
The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index measured will be Bank of Baroda, Shanghai Aiko
Solar Energy A and Kakaopay Corp, it
said.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)