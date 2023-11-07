The company also supplies equipment such as body cameras and drones to law enforcement authorities in North America, Europe and Australia.
Axon's shares were up 1.2% in aftermarket trading.
The company now expects full-year revenue of about $1.55 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.
Axon's international revenue jumped 52% in the third quarter on the back of increased presence in Europe following the acquisition of Brussels-based Sky-Hero in June.
On an adjusted basis, Arizona-based Axon earned $1.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.76, according to LSEG data.
The company posted total quarterly revenue of $413.6 million, compared with estimates of $391.1 million in the quarter.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)