Equities AXON US05464C1018
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|212.25 USD
|-1.46%
|+3.47%
|+27.92%
Transcript : Axon Enterprise, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-05-2023 02:25 PM
Axon Enterprise, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of body security devices. The group offers electric pulse guns (TASER brand) as well as sensors and integrated software for security forces, armies, penitentiaries, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - sensors and embedded software (55.3%): including body cameras, on-board cameras, wearable cameras, connected cameras, portable recording devices, etc., and embedded and cloud-based software that captures, stores, manages and analyzes video and sound; - electric pulse guns (44.7%). Net sales break down by source of income into product sales (67.4%) and services (32.6%). The United States accounts for 83% of net sales.
SectorAerospace & Defense
2023-11-06 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
212.25USD
Average target price
235.92USD
Spread / Average Target
+11.15%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+27.92%
|16 103 M $
|+56.16%
|16 032 M $
|+39.72%
|12 419 M $
|+33.78%
|11 586 M $
|-8.41%
|9 069 M $
|+134.98%
|23 207 M $
|+33.63%
|8 871 M $
|+15.22%
|8 854 M $
|-5.88%
|8 805 M $
|+26.69%
|8 757 M $